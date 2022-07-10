EXCLUSIVE from Portugal: “Ronaldo, there was a contact with Napoli. Renato Sanches at PSG”

The terms transfer market and dream often go hand in hand. Fans, especially during the summer, imagine and build their own teams, playing a sort of anticipated fantasy football. Among the many players who still do not know the name of their next team there are Cristiano Ronaldo And Renato Sanches.

The first wants to leave the Manchester United to have the opportunity to play the Champions Leaguewhile the second, which seemed very close to Milanhe would have changed his mind by leaning towards the Psg. We discussed these two negotiations with David Novojournalist of “Record Portugal“, Sports newspaper Portuguese, who re-launched the news of the possible transfer of Renato Sanches in France.

Renato Sanches, Lille midfielder

David Novo: “Renato Sanches and PSG are very close”

Here in Italy, when it comes to the transfer market, we often talk about Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder is a concrete goal for Milan, but the situation is not yet unblocked. What can you tell us about it?

“The information we have about Record Portugal is that the agreement between PSG and Renato Sanches is very close. I spoke yesterday with sources close to the parties, who tell me the transfer is almost closed. The operation could be concluded for 10 million euros, this is because the player is at the end of his contract with the Lille in 2023 and January he would be free to sign for another club. It is true that the Milan it was a possibility, but i Parisians have been following Renato for many years and can play the Luís cards Campos and Christophe Galtierpeople who contributed to its rebirth “.

At the moment, how many percentages are there regarding the future of the mighty midfielder?

“We know that everything changes quickly in football, but I would say right now the future of Renato Sanches it is almost 100% al Psg“.

Another Portuguese footballer, the strongest and best known, has not yet defined his football future. We are clearly talking about Cristiano Ronaldo. What are the news on the former Juventus striker?

“What we wrote is that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United to play in Champions League. The Chelsea seems to be the strongest candidate, with the Bayern Monaco that could be a possibility. The Naples he asked Jorge for information Mendesbut there is no possibility that the operation can be completed “