Everything that is known about ‘The Final List’, the new series by Chris Pratt on Amazon Prime Video

Action and conspiracy in Chris Pratt’s new series for Amazon Prime. The actor is under the orders of the director and producer Antoine Fuqua to star in ‘The Final List’ (‘The Terminal List’), a production that promises not to give the viewer respite based on a fast pace and an ambitious plot that lands the next July 1 on the platform.

Less than a month before its premiere, Amazon Prime has published a preview of what the audience will be able to see in ‘The Final List’, in which Pratt also acts as an executive producer together with Fuqua; the writer,

showrunner and series creator David DiGilio; and Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Productions.

It will not be the first time that the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor and Antoine Fuqua have worked together, they both coincided in ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (2016), after which they come together again in ‘The Final List’, which will feature a total of eight episodes.

The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, a bestseller that tells the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operation. The protagonist returns home to his family, loaded with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt that dissipate as new evidence comes to light. Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but also the lives of those he loves.

The rest of the cast is completed by Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund , Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

Chris Pratt himself has been sharing details about his new series on social networks, where in addition to the trailer and has shown images of the filming of the production, in which US Navy agents have participated. “It was an honor to work alongside real Navy SEALs while on set od ‘The Terminal List’,” the actor wrote in his Instagram post. :

‘The final list’, a co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, promises to show Pratt’s deadliest facet in the midst of an overwhelming script, which continues in the action genre after recently premiering the latest installment of the Jurassic saga, ‘ Jurassic World: Dominion ‘, under the orders of Colin Trevorrow.

The series joins a catalog of original productions that include other titles such as ‘The Man in the High Castle’ (2015), by Philip K. Dick; ‘Goliath’ (2016), for which actor Billy Bob Thornton won a Golden Globe; ‘Patriot (2017) by Steven Conrad or ‘The Boys’ (2019), by Eric Kripke, among others.