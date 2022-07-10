Ephemeris of July 10: what happened on a day like today?

The ephemeris of July 10 are a long list of births, deaths and other events that remember Argentina and the world. In our country, we celebrate the Trader’s Dayin honor of the foundation of the Stock Exchange in the City of Buenos Aires.

Among those born on a day like today are the French painter Camille Pisarro, the pioneer of the Argentine technical school Otto Krause and the novelist Marcel Proust. Others who have birthdays this Sunday are the Canadian writer Alice Munro, singer Neil Tennant of The Pet Shop Boys and Colombian actress Sofia Vergara.

On the other hand, a new anniversary of the death of two characters related to the big screen is commemorated: the dubbing actor Mel Blanc, one of the voices of Bugs Bunny, and the Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.

In addition to the founding of the Stock Exchange, today marks a new anniversary of this day in 1965, when The Rolling Stones achieved No. 1 on the Billboard ranking with their single (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.