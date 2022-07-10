Ephemeris of July 10: This happened in the world on a day like today | Boris Yeltsin | Russia | Tdex | WORLD

On another July 10, but in 1863, the Board of Notables of Mexico accepts the monarchical regime and offers the crown to Archduke Maximilian of Austria.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

1555.- Havana is assaulted, burned and destroyed by the French pirate Jacques de Sores.

1854.- One hundred merchants from Buenos Aires founded the current Stock Exchange.

LOOK: Protesters swim in the presidential swimming pool after storming the Sri Lankan Government Palace | VIDEO

1921.- China grants independence to Outer Mongolia.

1925.- Iinauguration of the International University City of Paris.

1925.- The Soviet news agency is born TASSheir to the Russian Telegraphic Agency (ROSTA).

1930.- 151 miners die in an explosion in the Wenceslaus-Grube minein Hausdorf (Upper Silesia).

1939.- The Japanese repulsed the Soviet-Mongolian troops on the border of manchukuo.

1940.- The president of Paraguay, Jose Felix Estigarribiasigns a new Constitution.

– The air battle of Britain begins, the most important of its kind in history World War II.

– Set to gingham the collaborationist French Government with Nazi Germany and Marshal Philippe Pétain signs a new Constitution.

1941.- World War II: Finland attacks the USSR with the invasion of Karelia.

1949.- “bike thief”, by Vittorio de Sica, awarded at the Knokke Festival (Belgium).

– The Khait earthquake magnitude 7.5 causes 12,000 deaths in Tajikistan (USSR).

1953.- The Politburo of the Communist Party of the USSR (CPSU) announces the arrest of the First Vice President and Minister of Internal Affairs, Laurenti Beriafor plotting against the state.

– In the Syrian elections the new Constitution is approved and Elect Adib Shishakli President of the Republic.

1956.- The British House of Lords rejects the abolition of the death penalty.

1960.- The USSR wins the first soccer euro cup by beating Yugoslavia (2-1), in Paris.

1962.- They launch from Cape Canaveral the Telstar 1the first commercial communications satellite.

1964.- the british designer Mary Quant presents the miniskirt in London.

1965.- The Rolling Stones get their first Billboard number 1 with “I can’t get no satisfaction”.

1971.- The King Hassan II of Morocco is unharmed in an attack in Skhirat.

1973.- The islands Bahamas they gain independence.

1976.- The Peruvian Government overcomes the rebellion led by Brigadier General Carlos Bobbio Centurion.

– A cloud of dioxin gas causes a Seveso disaster (Italy).

1978.- They overthrow the president of Mauritania, Ould Dadahby a coup by Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Uld Salek.

1985.- The French secret services plunge the “rainbow warrior”, Greenpeace ship, in Auckland (New Zealand).

1991.- Boris Yeltsin takes office as president of the Russian Federation, after an election by direct and secret ballot.

1992.- Former Panamanian President Manuel Antonio Noriega He is sentenced in Miami to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. Later reduced to 20 years.

– The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) approves the monitoring operation of the UN embargo on Serbia and Montenegro.

1994.- Former Ukrainian Prime Minister leonid kuchma win the presidential elections.

1997.- Spanish terrorist gang ETA kidnaps the councilor of the Popular Party in the Ermua City Council (northern Spain) Miguel Angel Blanco Garrido and makes good on his threat to kill him within 48 hours.

2000.- At least 218 people die and another hundred disappear when the garbage dump in Payatasin Manila (Philippines).

– The Israeli president, Ezer Weizmannresigns involved in a corruption case.

2001.- Jorge Videlaformer Argentine president, is prosecuted for Operation Condor (persecution and extermination of opponents in South American countries).

2006.- José Ramos HortaNobel Peace Prize winner in 1992, is sworn in as Prime Minister of East Timor.

2003.- The Assembly of The Savior approves the sending of 360 soldiers for the multinational force authorized by the UN in Iraq, which remained until 2008.

2005.- Puerto Ricans approve in referendum change the legislative system from bicameral to unicameralbut it needs a constitutional reform to be carried out.

2009.- concludes the G8 Summit, in L’Aquila (Italy)with the commitment to donate 20,000 million dollars against hunger.

2011.- The latest issue of the British tabloid is published “News of the World”, which closes after 168 years due to illegal wiretapping scandals.

– 122 people die in the sinking of the tourist boat “Bulgaria” on the Volga River, in the Republic of Udmurtia.

2012.- The Eurogroup grants Spain an initial disbursement of 30,000 million euros to clean up the bank.

2013.- Luxembourg Prime Minister resigns Jean-Claude Junckerafter losing confidence due to a scandal of his espionage.

2014.- The Russian president, Vladimir Putinand his Cuban counterpart, Raul CastroThey meet in Havana.

2018.- The rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach culminates in a cave in Thailand.

BIRTHS

1509.- John CalvinFrench theologian of the Protestant Reformation.

1830.- Camille PissarroFrench painter.

1856.- Nikola TeslaAmerican inventor.

1871.- Marcel Proust, French writer.

1902.- Nicolas Guillen, Cuban poet.

1922.- Jake Lamotta“Raging Bull”, American former boxer.

1931.- Alice Ann MunroCanadian writer and Nobel 2013.

1943.- Arthur AsheAmerican tennis player.

1967.- Ronnie Antoine Naderfirst Ecuadorian cosmonaut.

1972.- Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress.

1980.- Jessica SimpsonAmerican singer.

DEATHS

1851.- Louis Jacques Mandé Daguerre, one of the “fathers” of photography.

2015.- Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor.

2020.- Jackie CharltonEnglish footballer and coach.