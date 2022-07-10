Emma Watson felt “like an imposter just for being an actress”

Ads

Although Emma Watson started acting professionally when she was only 11, she wasn’t always sure she wanted to make acting her career. Although Watson believed she was destined to play Hermione Granger, she wasn’t sure if the entertainment industry was her way to her. And even when she engaged in the profession in adulthood, she still struggled with impostor syndrome despite her resume.

Emma Watson | Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Emma Watson wasn’t always sure she wanted to be a professional actress

Acting may have been Watson’s first job, but it wasn’t until he completed the Harry Potter movie in which he decided he wanted to play characters other than Hermione. In an interview with GQ UK, the The beauty and the Beast the star has applied to question her career path.

“I think when I was younger I wasn’t really sure I wanted to act, so I played around with a few different ideas,” revealed Watson. “I wasn’t sure if I might want to write or if I might want to do something fashion.” Eventually, Watson decided to act in addition to other activities such as his work in activism. But despite his him many years as an interpreter, he still struggled to feel like he belonged.

Because the actor of “Beauty and the Beast” feels like an impostor

“I feel like an imposter just for being an actress,” Watson told GQ. “Just like someone could find me out at any moment. I’ve never studied acting. I am embarrassed to go to directors’ meetings and reference films and have not seen any of them. I’m still catching up on something in particular that interests me. I really believe you have to earn stuff. I don’t feel comfortable if I haven’t worked very hard ”.

Watson certainly feels like she has earned her most famous role. The Noah the actor attacked her Harry Potter hearing with concentration and determination. She felt a deep affinity for the brilliant witch and therefore did everything in his power to make sure her auditions for the coveted role were the best they could be.

Watson worked very hard on her audition for “Harry Potter”.

“I worked hard to get Hermione, and my mom has a video I did for the first audition and she made me do the same take over and over, like 27 times from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon and I was just relentless.” , Watson recalls. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to act, but I was sure I wanted this part.”

Not only did Watson desperately want to play Hermione, but he truly felt the role was meant for her. Among her numerous auditions, she often waited on the phone, waiting for news that she had made it to the next round. Even her parents weren’t able to keep her realistic about her chances of landing her coveted role. It seems that Watson’s tenacity regarding her role has paid off for her. She may have felt like an imposter while she acted, but it seems she has always been confident in her ability to play Hermione.

