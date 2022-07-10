“Elvis” becomes a success at the international box office prior to its arrival on the Peruvian billboard

“Elvis,” the film by visionary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, stars austin butler and the Oscar winner, Tom Hanks. The biopic grossed $31.1 million upon its US release, bringing the total to $126 million internationally.

“Elvis“, film production of Baz Luhrman (“Moulin Rouge” and “The Great Gatsby”), tells the story of the king of rock-and-roll. Starring austin butler and told through the eyes of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks)the film covers Presley’s rise from fame to unprecedented stardom.

After its premiere in the United States, the film has grossed 31.1 million dollars, thus achieving the first position in the box office in its opening week. This success at the box office was joined by other territories in Europe and Asia, achieving a sum of more than 126 million dollars so far.

The comments from critics and the public are positive, so its premiere in Latin America comes with much expectation. “Featuring electrifying performances from Butler as Elvis and Hanks as Colonel Parker, Baz Luhrmann’s dizzying film is a true cinematographic dynamite”, reads the review of the British portal Guardian.

Joining Butler and Hanks are award-winning stage actress Helen Thomson as Elvis’s mother, Gladys; Richard Roxburgh stars as Elvis’s father, Vernon, while Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla. Luke Bracey plays Jerry Schilling; Natasha Bassett to Dixie Locke; David Wenham brings Hank Snow to life; Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays BB King; Xavier Samuel plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Although this story is called ‘Elvis‘, is also the story of Colonel Tom Parker, at least as far as his narration is concerned; he’s our entrance, our storyteller, and an unreliable one,” says writer-director-producer Baz Luhrmann, whose extensive research on the music icon helped him uncover the strange association behind public success and struggles. artist personal. “As I like to say, Colonel Tom Parker was never a Colonel, he was never a Tom, he was never a Parker, but he’s a fascinating character nonetheless. He was running a passing fair dedicated to finding that big act.”

“Elvis”, a film about the life of the king of rock & roll, arrives in Peruvian cinemas on Thursday, July 14. Ticket pre-sale is now available.

“Elvis”

Cast: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia DeJonge.

Director: Baz Lurman

Duration: 2 hours 39 minutes.

