Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth on the set of ‘Furiosa’: The actor of ‘Thor’, unrecognizable in the prequel to ‘Mad Max’ – Movie News

The actor and his family have joined the film about the character that Charlize Theron played in ‘Fury Road’. Anya Taylor-Joy is in charge of giving life to the young version of the war captain.

furiousthe prequel to Mad Max: Fury Roadbegan filming a few weeks ago in Australia and you can already see the first images of the production. Directed by George Miller, Anya Taylor-Joy gets into the skin of her protagonist and Chris Hemsworth is also part of the cast in one of the main roles. It is he who you can see, with a very changed appearance, in the images of the shooting of the film. Not only the actor appears in them, but also his partner, the actress Elsa Pataky, his children and his father have joined the film.

The role played by Hemsworth in furious is unknown, but the synopsis of the film gives some clues: it may be a young version of Immortan Joe or that is the new character Warlord Dementus. In the photos, Hemsworth is characterized by a red wig and beard. Pataky and the couple’s children –indian rose and the twins tristan Y Sasha– They appear on the set dressed in rags. Secondly, Craig Hemsworthfather of the actor, is dressed in a leather jacket and worn black pants.

furious It will not be the first time in front of a camera for the children of Pataky and Hemsworth, as some of them have done cameos in Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment about Marvel’s god of thunder.

On the other hand, Angus Sampson, who gave life to organic mechanic in road rage. Also to Ian Roberts, one of the new signings of the film.

furious It is set before the events of road rage. The protagonist is the character played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. Taylor-Joy plays a young Furiosa in this prequel.

According to the official synopsis for the film, as the world comes crashing down, the young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a large horde of bikers leadered by Warlord Dementus. Touring the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she musters the means to find her way home.

The plans are that furiouswhich also stars Tom Burke, hits theaters on May 24, 2024.

