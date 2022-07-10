effects creators from Star Wars, Indiana Jones and more

Image : Disney+

Industrial Light & Magic is a company that revolutionized cinema. Founded in 1975 by George Lucas in order to give life to starwars, has since worked on some of the most iconic science fiction and fantasy films of recent decades. A new documentary will tell his story.

Known simply as ILMthe company has worked on sagas such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Back to the Future, Mission: Impossible, Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers, Men in Blackthe Marvel Cinematic Universe and muchísi plus others, in addition to classics like Jurassic Park, Terminator II, ET, Ghostbusters II and more. They have worked on some 350 films and They have won 16 Oscar Awards.

In short, the company became a before and after for the film industry, with a story that will be told over 6 episodes in a documentary directed by Lawrence Kasdan, screenwriter of films such as The Empire Strikes Back and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The documentary will feature statements from Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Ron Howard, Robert Zemeckis, Jon Favreau and George Lucas himself.

light and magic It premieres on July 27 on Disney +.