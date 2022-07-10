“Don’t start with Fortnite”, Ninja gives valuable advice to new streamers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and Fortnite, knows that many content creators want to follow in his footsteps and reach the big leagues. However, Ninja knows the way very well and knows that it is not an easy task.

So he recently gave some advice to content creators who are starting their career. To everyone’s surprise, Ninja made a singular request of them: not to focus on Fortnite nor in another big game to take your first steps in the industry. Later, the streamer explained why he gave this advice to the less experienced.

Fortnite and other games are bad to start as a streamer, according to Ninja

During an interview with CNET (via Dexerto), Ninja shared some of his experiences as a streamer and gave some advice to people who want to start in this complicated and competitive world. He recommended starting a race with small-scale games that have small, tight-knit communities.

The reason? Ninja thinks to start with Fortnite and other very big games is a big mistake, as new streamers will go unnoticed and get lost in the sea of ​​content creators specializing in those games.

From their perspective, it’s easier to get discovered in a smaller game unless you’re a big game player. Fortnite, for instance. In that case, Ninja does recommend new streamers to start with the Battle Royale and surprise everyone with their skills.

“Unless you’re one of the top gamers on the title, when you start streaming and trying to build a brand from scratch, it’s important to start with a smaller game that has a smaller, more cohesive community,” Ninja said.

The streamer has not only stood out for his great skill in the Epic Games Battle Royale, as he was previously a professional esports player and was in the competitive circuits of Halo and other renowned titles. So he knows very well what he is talking about.

