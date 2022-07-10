Do you have a 20 peso bill? Check his series, because some are sold for 60 thousand pesos

According to the Bank of Mexico, the 20-peso bill, commemorating the bicentennial of the Independence of Mexico, belongs to the “G” family, and was put into circulation on September 24, 2021.

MEXICO.- Some banknotes in current circulation are sold on the Internet at very high pricesas is the case of the 20-peso bill, commemorating the bicentennial of Mexico’s Independence, which is offered for up to 60,000 pesos.

What are the characteristics of the 20-peso bill that is sold for up to 60 thousand pesos?

According to the Bank of Mexico, on the front of the ticket the consummation of the historical process of the Independence of Mexico is represented.

In the reversethe mangrove ecosystem is represented with the Mexican crocodile and the chocolate heron in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, in Quintana Roo, a natural heritage of humanity.

On Internet buying and selling sites, the 20-peso bill, commemorating the bicentennial of Mexico’s Independence, is offered for up to 60,000 pesos.

The publication states that the bill is new and that its serial number is AM1473804, and specifies that when the serial number begins with “AM”, it has more value.

Nevertheless, There are several factors that determine the true value of a ticket.so if you have any that you want to market, it is best that you first inform yourself in a numismatic store about its value and characteristics.