Do you feel like laughing? HBO Max and Steve Carell propose this movie

Sundays are not complicated days only to decide what to eat, but also to decide what to see. On TV sometimes the options are limited and there comes a time when watching Titanic again doesn’t sound like fun. If you feel like laughing, but don’t know of a good movie in that genre, HBO Max and Steve Carell save you with this film.

Carell is known for roles that gave as much laughter as cringe: For example, its interpretation as Michael Scott in office. So, for starters, it’s a good reference for this tape. But if you’re still not convinced, other stars include Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore and Marisa Tomei.

HBO Max and Steve Carell bring you this comedy movie

If you haven’t clicked on the platform application yet, we have a couple more reasons for you to hit play. Gosling, the galanazos of the cinema who will play Ken in the new movie live action of Barbie, appears shirtless and also, with one of his scenes he created one of the most famous memes on the internet, in which you hilariously sneer at something. If you don’t remember, here we leave it.

The tape is named Crazy, Stupid, Love (titled Crazy and stupid love in Latin America). It premiered on July 29, 2011 and is directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. He was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Comedy Actor thanks to the role of Gosling, but failed to win.

However, the author of this note could bet 100 pesos that you will enjoy it. It all begins when Cal (Carell) learns that his wife Emily (Moore) had sex with someone else after 25 years of marriage. Therefore, they sign the divorce and by chance, he meets a metrosexual named Jacob (Gosling).

This man turns a failed family man, who wears clothes of the typical father who takes his children to school, in all a gallant. In fact, she manages to conquer almost 10 women, including her son’s teacher. What he doesn’t know is that Jacob falls in love with a woman who challenges him to leave his single life, but she is nothing more and nothing less than his daughter.

From that moment a series of situations occur that will take you from tenderness, to love and then to laughter. A series of romantic misfortunes They take all the characters from heaven to hell, but luckily, it will make you have a much more fun Sunday.

With a 7.4 rating on IMDb, this HBO Max and Steve Carell film is positioned as one of the best in the genre. Although it is not one of the best known, it will surely become one of your favorites.