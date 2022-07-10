detective story created by Arthur Conan Doyle

Sherlock Holmes first appeared in 1887 in the story “A Study in Scarlet”; he is one of the most famous detectives in literature.

From his first appearance in 1887 in the story “A Study in Scarlet”, his fame was immediate. We are talking about the mythical detective Sherlock Holmesthe most famous creation of the British writer Arthur Conan Doylewho died on July 7, 1930.

Thereafter, Doyle continued to publish for the Strand Magazine other adventures of this character: The sign of the four (1890), The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1891-1892) and Sherlock Holmes memoirs (1892-1893).

Let’s talk about some curiosities, anomalies and secrets of one of the most famous literary figures of all time. This is the great Sherlock Holmes.

Holmes does not use deductive reasoning to solve his cases.

Many people assume that Sherlock Holmes uses the deductive reasoning to solve the crimes he faces in the stories he stars in. Actually, what she uses is the abductive reasoning.

On the one hand, deductive reasoning starts from a general theory or hypothesis to test different possibilities for prove the preconceived theory.

But this is not what Holmes does when he walks into a crime scene. He has no preconceived ideas about what could have happened.

In stead of, extrapolate information from what you observe to reach conclusions about what really happened: this is how the abductive reasoning.

Also read: 4 mysterious and cursed books that have puzzled us for a long time

Holmes was addicted to cocaine

In several stories and novels, Doyle mentions the Sherlock Holmes dependence on cocaine. However, no explanation is ever offered as to when or why Holmes began using it.

Some experts on Doyle’s work believe that the detective used cocaine to dissipate boredom when I had nothing to do.

It is important to note that when Conan Doyle wrote these stories, cocaine was a new miracle drug used as a local anesthetic and nerve tonic. It had nothing to do with the harmful use it is given today.

As the dangers of cocaine became known, Doyle decided that Holmes would have to change his ways and had Watson lead him. It will help you kick your addiction.

Hundreds and hundreds of adaptations to various formats

Since the arrival of cinema at the end of the 19th century, this character has appeared in more than 250 productions on the big screen. The latest Holmes films are Enola Holmes with Henry Cavill (2020) and Sherlock Holmes 3 with Robert Downey Jr (2021).

And it is very likely that many more will come over the years.

However, the above refers only to television or film productions. Other formats must also be taken into account, such as theater plays, radio, skits either comics to realize that the Holmes universe is much broader.

The Royal Society of Chemistry awarded Sherlock Holmes an honorary fellowship

Sherlock Holmes is the first and only fictional character to have a honorary scholarship. In 2002, the Royal Society of British Chemistry honored the detective for his use of forensic science and the analytic chemistry to solve crimes.

Long before real detectives began using forensic evidence to solve crimes, Holmes used chemistry, bloodstains, ballistics, and fingerprints to solve crimes. catch the criminals he was chasing.

Also read: Sweden opens the first library of censored books in the world

He has a higher IQ than Albert Einstein

in his book Intelligence of Sherlock Holmes and Other Three-pipe Problems (The intelligence of Sherlock Holmes and other three-pipe problems), British author John Radford used cases and stories to measure the Sherlock’s IQ.

The author concluded that Sherlock Holmes has an IQ of 190. This is higher than that of Albert Einstein, who had an IQ of 160. Therefore, we can say that Holmes is a supergenius.

The inspirations to create the character

Conan Doyle deeply admired the Dr Joseph Bell, a professor at the University of Edinburgh, who could diagnose patients’ illnesses just by looking at them. Doyle relied on him to detail the perception skills from Sherlock.

At first he called the detective Sherrinford, but changed his mind. For the detective’s name he was based on two well-known Nottingham cricketers: Sherwin Y Shacklock which the author was a fan of.

So he decided to combine their names: Sherlock.

Also read: Facts you didn’t know about ‘Dracula’, Bram Stoker’s immortal vampire novel

Is anyone else called Sherlock?

Since Holmes’s first appearance in 1887, a total of nine people have been called Sherlock Holmes throughout England. In the 1911 Census of Great Britain and Wales, data showed that a family had two members named sherlock Y Mycroft Holmes who lived in Yorkshire.

From 1996 to 2011, the name did not appear on any naming charts, however, in 2012, five babies were named Sherlock.

Conan Doyle killed Sherlock Holmes… and brought him back to life

For many human beings, the repetition of acts leads to tedium and boredom. After so many years of writing the Holmes stories, Doyle was tired of the detective and complained that it prevented him from focusing on other subjects.

So he made the decision to kill your character. In his 1893 short story “The Final Problem,” Holmes falls into the void while fighting his archenemy, the Professor Moriartyat the Reichenbach Falls.

However, the unexpected happened: the public was so enraged that Doyle had to resuscitate the detective. Holmes’s bibliography is summarized in 56 stories and four novels written between 1887 and 1927.

His knowledge of the solar system was quite poor

In “A Study in Scarlet”, Sherlock states that he is unaware that the Earth revolve around the sun, after hearing it from Dr. Watson. His argument is that such things are not related to his work.

Sherlock further explains to Watson that the human mind is an empty palace with a finite capacity to store information, and that it is up to us to decide what information is worth obtaining.

He also pronounces phrases like:

“What the hell do I care? You say we go around the sun. If we went around the moon, it wouldn’t make any difference to me or my work.”

However, he contradicted this idea in “The Valley of Fear”, where he says that all knowledge is vital for a detective.

KEEP READING: