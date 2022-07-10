Denzel Washington confirms third film of The vigilante

Heading into his seventies, the prominent actor still has a couple of punches in reserve. This week, Denzel Washington assured that he will return to the film saga of the vigilantethrough a future third installment.

In 2014, the first title of that series of films distributed by Sony Pictures was released. Since then, Washington has embodied the irrepressible Robert McCall, a retired US intelligence agent, who much to his chagrin must return to action. A sequel to The Equalizer —original name of the franchise— debuted in 2018 and so far, both films have become blockbusters. Will the third manage to continue that streak?

For now, the Oscar winner already predicts undergoing rigorous training, in preparation for his character. In a recent interview with ColliderDenzel Washington assured that he will star vigilante 3a project that also already has a script.

The histrion comes from starring The tragedy of Macbeth, a modern film adaptation of the world-renowned stage play. Therefore, it is curious that after immersing himself in the Shakespearean story, Washington returns to his old ways as a fearless action hero.

«They have written the third the vigilanteso I have agreed to do it“He commented in that interview. «I’ll have to get in shape and start beating people up again. I’ll be able to hit people again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then go and hit some people. It can’t be better, right?«

According also to ColliderSome sources have pointed out that Antoine Fuqa -director of the two previous films- holds talks to also take the reins of The vigilante 3. In July 2018, Fuqua confessed to being delighted with the possibility of such a project.

“Personally, I would love for it to happen. I mean, the audience has spoken, so I hope [a la franquicia] keep going well in your life. Sony has mentioned it and talked about it. It would be great to do it again,” the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. “It would be great to do it again with Denzel. I look forward to vigilante 3if that happens”.

“I would love for it to take place on an international level. I think Denzel would make a great James Bond-type character. [Denzel y yo] We talk about many different things. I have some things that I’m developing and roles that I’d like her to play. Normally that’s how it works with him. I’m imagining him as a cowboy or something, and then I have to propose to him.”

For his leading role in The tragedy of Macbethfrom director Joel Coen, Denzel Washington It earned nominations for the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Awards. Will he be able to compete on Oscar night?