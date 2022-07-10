Demi Lovato’s eighth studio album was released “Clean and Sober”, unlike others

Ads

Even after many years in the spotlight, Demi Lovato can still surprise and delight fans. The singer and actor, who first rose to fame on the Disney Channel, can be a somewhat controversial figure, often opening up about their journey to self-acceptance and sobriety. But for their fans, Lovato is a shining example of courage and courage. The artist, who is preparing to release a new record, recently dropped all the details on the creation of the project. Demi Lovato stated that they were “clean and sober” for the making of their 8th album.

What did Demi Lovato say about their 8th studio album?

Demi Lovato performs on stage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for Global Citizen)

In early June, Lovato stopped by Fallon’s talk show to talk about their new album, Holy Fvck. In the interview, Lovato revealed that he is “really proud” that the album was made when they were “clean and sober”.

“I’ve definitely been through a lot,” Lovato details. “It’s no secret to the world. After going through even more things last year, I got out of treatment again and realized I really wanted to do it for myself. And I want to make the best album possible, something that really represents who I am ”.

Lovato continued. “The best way to do it and the easiest way to do something more authentic is to do it in a clean and sober way. I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my latest album, but I’m really very proud of it ”.

Demi Lovato’s latest album was released “California Sober”

Lovato’s latest album was born during a significant transition in their life. And the artist’s previous album, Dancing with the devil … the art of starting over, was created in the period of Lovato’s “sober California”. In March 2021, just weeks before the album’s release, Lovato stated that while they indulge in alcohol and marijuana occasionally, they abstain from other substances. Lovato stated they were “California sober,” a phrase that refers to those who choose to define their own version of sobriety.

Lovato’s comments sparked a media storm. Other celebrities and pop culture fans alike have discussed the “right” path to sobriety. By the end of the year, the point was moot. Lovato said he no longer follows the Californian lifestyle, deciding to be “sober sober”.

Demi Lovato was open about their journey to sobriety

Lovato has long been open about their substance abuse. As early as 2009, when they were around 17, Lovato was experimenting with drugs such as cocaine, as revealed in Lovato’s 2017 documentary, Simply complicated. The artist famously entered treatment for the first time in 2010, leaving rehabilitation in January of the following year.

However, as Lovato revealed in their documentary, they weren’t ready to commit to the program. Almost immediately they went back to using substances. In 2012 Lovato returned sober, a period that lasted several years. A terrifying relapse and overdose in 2018 led Lovato to seek treatment and take some time away from the spotlight. All the while, Lovato remained transparent with her fans.

In 2020, the singer returned, also performing the national anthem at that year’s Super Bowl. These days, Lovato is firmly focused on the future, creating new music and working as an activist.

RELATED: Demi Lovato says there is a “heaviness” in their new music

Ads