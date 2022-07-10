Darth Vader himself is about to conquer the island of Fortnite and you can even take away his lightsaber

Epic Games has just announced an important update for Fortnite, so that patch 21.10 is now available to download, which has left us with a more than interesting novelty such as the arrival of the fearsome Darth Vader to the island of this Battle Royale.

This way you can face one of the most fearsome villains in the Star Wars universe, because during the battle he will appear somewhere on the island accompanied by his army of Stormtroopers. The area where it will land will be random, but you will have to hurry to locate it and try to kill it, because it will be the only way to get hold of its red lightsaber.

If you get away with it, you will keep it and at the same time you will become a Jedi or a Sith at the same time. master the power of the force to launch it like a boomerang and also to block shots. In addition, E-11 blaster rifles have also been included in Imperial chests, although they will also drop from Stormtroopers upon elimination.

The update has also left us with another very interesting surprise by incorporating a function that allows us add social tags to our profile, up to a maximum of three so that other players from the same region as ours can see them. So we can send and receive invitations from other people who have similar labels.

They can reflect the favorite game modes of each one, the styles of outfits that we like the most, the favorite events and much more, which in turn will also serve to recommend experiences that match our social labels.