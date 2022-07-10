Cristiano Ronaldo took “SIX FIGURES” bonus days before telling Man Utd he wanted to go while teammates trained in the Thai heat

CRISTIANO RONALDO took a six-figure bonus just days before telling Manchester United he wanted a move.

United insiders revealed that Ronaldo hit the jackpot as soon as the second year of his contract went into effect at the end of June.

The manna was part of the deal he had agreed upon on his return to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.

An Old Trafford insider said: “The contracts are all renewed at the beginning of July and then the news came out of Cristiano’s willingness to leave.”

Ronaldo, 37, suffered a nearly 50% pay cut as his salary and bonuses were £ 900,000 a week in Italy.

But United have loaded themselves with annual bonuses.

Insiders insist that it is NOT an outright loyalty clause, as it includes various image rights and rewards for achieving scoring goals.

Yet some cynical eyebrows have raised on the timing of the news that Ronaldo wants to seek a new challenge, which has come so soon after the clauses have been triggered.

United have previously agreed on similar annual payments to Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, with the aim of spreading the overall costs.

The insider said: “He didn’t do anything wrong, but some people have suggested that the timing may not be a coincidence and Ronny could have revealed his desire to leave weeks ago.”

Ronaldo still has a 12-month contract.

He has drawn interest from Chelsea as the Blues weigh the pros and cons of the former Real Madrid player joining their squad.

But Bayern ruled out the possibility of acquiring his services this summer.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions last season.

But United only managed sixth place in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy for the fifth consecutive season.