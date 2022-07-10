Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy? The sister is sure: the social announcement

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in Italy again? The sister of the champion seems sure about the destination of CR7: the announcement

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the balance, but not for the sister of the Portuguese. The striker looks set to leave the Manchester United and, over the past few days, numerous top club names have emerged in the running for 5 times Golden Ball.

With Chelsea And PSGnames of Bayern Monaco (who has slipped away from the race), Barcelona And Naples (almost completely impossible solution). To date, Cristiano’s destination still seems a puzzle for everyone, except for the player’s sister.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News and also reported by Mirror And Daily Star, Katia Aveiro he would have in mind a much more delineated situation regarding his brother’s future. An important clue would be released through his own account Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his sister lights up the market: where he will play

To provide more information on the next moves of CR7 it was a message launched by the same Katia in response to a fan on Instagram. The comment is no longer present on the profile of the Portuguese, but the well-known British tabloids managed to collect the quote.

To a fan who asked: “Will Cristiano stay in Manchester?“Aveiro would have replied: “I suggest some glasses … a span of brain or else learn to read haaa and notion.” A message that is not very clear to translate, but which would mean: “I suggest a pair of glasses, a little brain or something to learn how to read and get information”.

From what can be deduced, for the sister of Ronaldo the story is so clear that only a blind person or someone poorly informed would not be able to understand. CR7 seems destined to leave Manchester by the end of the transfer market, an already important confirmation in itself. On the destination, however, every doubt still remains alive, at least publicly. The next few weeks will therefore be crucial to understanding.