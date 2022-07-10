Cristiano Ronaldo, before the break with United a six-figure bonus was triggered …

Indiscretions from England on the likely farewell of the Portuguese.

Unbelievable but true, new rather intriguing rumors arrive in England about the break between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Manchester United. Especially with regard to a very rich person bonus which would be triggered in favor of the Portuguese a few days before the rumors of his desire to leave came out.

According to what is learned from Sunin fact, for CR7 a hefty six-figure sum of money would come in automatically with the start of season two in Red Devils, which officially started on July 1st. “The contracts are all renewed at the beginning of July and then the news of Cristiano’s intention to leave came out,” an anonymous source told the British tabloid. “Obviously he hasn’t done anything wrong, but some people have suggested that the timing may not be a coincidence,” continued the individual as the news about Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell wishes actually arrived a few days after the match. beginning of July. “Ronny could have revealed his desire to leave weeks ago.”

From what we learn, at the time of signing the contract between the Portuguese and the Unitedthere would not only have been bonuses linked to results and goals but also a sum that could somehow compensate for the reduction in the salary that Christian had to do at the time of his farewell from Juventus. The Red Devils would have pledged to pay out amounts in the form of “annual bonuses”.

July 10, 2022 (change July 10, 2022 | 10:49)

