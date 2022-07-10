Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, a missed opportunity: more soloist than leader

The arrival as a king, the goals, the victories, the Champions nightmare, the breakup: because Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve was a missed opportunity. For everyone.

The era of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus sadly ended on August 27, 2021 when the Portuguese ace boarded his private jet, taking off from Caselle airport to Lisbon, waiting for the return to Manchester to materialize. A few hours earlier, Juventus coach Allegri had announced his farewell. All on the eve of a championship match.

“Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he informed me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus and that is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He has not trained this morning. Cristiano has made his choice. In life, things pass. At Juve I am passed Sivori, Platini, Del Piero, Zidane, Buffon, great champions and many coaches. It is a law of life. Juve remains the most important thing, the solid basis for the results. It has been three years and has given its contribution, he made himself available, now he goes away and life goes on, as it is normal “.

Yes, three years in which Juventus has not managed to fulfill the dream of raising the Champions League to the sky, actually worsening the placements of the pre-Cristiano seasons and missing the tenth consecutive Scudetto. One of the reasons, not the only one, why Ronaldo’s experience in Juventus cannot be promoted with flying colors.

The personal numbers of CR7, mind you, were the absolute top also in Italy: 101 goals in 134 appearances and a top scorer title. However, something in the marriage between Ronaldo and Juventus did not work so much that Cristiano often seemed more like a soloist to rely on to hide the dust under the carpet, rather than the leader of an ambitious team.

But how was it possible to land one of the two strongest players in the world on the ramshackle planet of Serie A? It all started on 3 April 2018, which is one of the darkest nights in recent Juventus history. Juventus sinks at home against Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo signs one of the most beautiful goals of his career with the famous overhead kick that leaves Buffon petrified while De Sciglio and Barzagli stand and watch blinded by such beauty. For the fans present at the ‘Stadium’, however, all that remains is to stand up and applaud the champion whom he thanks moved and a few months later he will remember that standing ovation by deciding to accept the flattery of the Lady.

To propose the crazy idea Ronaldo to president Agnelli is Fabio Paratici, then Juventus sporting director, as he himself told some time later to ‘Sky Sport’.

“The crazy idea was born after the first game here, when Cristiano Ronaldo received the standing ovation, after the overhead goal. During the week we spoke with his agent. He said, ‘Look, he’s been blown away by all this attention he’s been getting. He was impressed and he would like to come and play for Juve one day. ‘ And I said: okay, yes, I understand, there are many dreams, but few come true. But then when we met again for Cancelo he explained the situation well to me, we got the idea. I first talked to the president about it, because rightly it was necessary to balance the numbers, which were the most difficult part of the operation. He took some time, then he said to me: ‘Look, go ahead, try to see if there really is this opportunity’. The opportunity was real, a unique opportunity and when negotiations are made between two big clubs, not even clubs, almost institutions like Juve and Real Madrid, and you have the will of the player, it becomes easier to do business and make transfers “.

On the afternoon of 10 July 2018 a private plane with Andrea Agnelli and his partner Deniz Akalin on board takes off from Pisa, destination Greece, where Cristiano is spending his holidays with Georgina and family. Fans follow the Juventus president’s moves live on social media. A few hours later what seemed impossible becomes reality. To make the transfer of Ronaldo to Juventus official is Real Madrid who communicate that they have sold their champion, stressing that they have respected the will expressed by the Portuguese.

Juventus pays 100 million euros into Real Madrid’s coffers plus commissions and ancillary charges, paying Ronaldo a salary of around 31 million euros net per season. Figures never seen in these latitudes, in short. The agreement is immortalized by a photo in which Agnelli is seen toasting together with Jorge Mendes and the entire entourage of CR7.

Cristiano’s landing on the planet Juve takes place a few days later, Sunday 15 July, when he lands in Caselle with the inseparable Georgina: sunglasses, pink t-shirt and a great desire to get back into the game. The next day, after the medical examinations, it’s time for introductions at the Allianz Stadium.

“Coming here was an easy choice. Now I want to win every game with this shirt. I’m not here on vacation.”

Obviously, also in black and white Ronaldo wears his now historic number 7 shirt, kindly given by Cuadrado. The debut takes place on August 18 in Verona against Chievo but Cristiano remains dry. And so it will be for the next two days. The first goals arrive almost a month later when, on the fourth matchday of Serie A, Juventus hosts Sassuolo: an easy tap-in a stone’s throw from the goal line and a goal on the counterattack. The Stadium is in a frenzy.

The Champions League debut, however, is decidedly traumatic, as Ronaldo in Valencia remedies his first red in the competition due to a contrast with Murillo and bursts into tears. But Juventus, left in 10 before the half hour, manages to win even without its champion.

Not bad, in short, also because after having unblocked Ronaldo in the championship he starts scoring in a burst, while in January 2019 he gives the first trophy to Juventus by signing the winning goal in the final of the Italian Super Cup against Milan.

The best night of Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-year period in black and white is certainly that of March 12, 2019 when Simeone’s Atletico Madrid overturns with a hat-trick after the 2-0 defeat in the first leg and drags Juventus to the quarter-finals of the Champions League League. A night that gives hope to Madama fans, convinced that they can dispel the European taboo that has lasted for many, too many years. However, things will go very differently with the elimination at the hands of Ajax of De Ligt and Ronaldo who, before leaving the ‘Stadium’ lawn, makes an unequivocal gesture accusing someone of being too afraid.

However, Ronaldo’s first Italian season ends with a smile for the Scudetto, won by beating Fiorentina 2-1, and an absolutely positive personal score: in fact, he scored 28 goals in 43 appearances in the league, Champions League and Super Cup. Numbers that, if it were still needed, certify for the umpteenth time the status of absolute phenomenon of the Portuguese.

After the triumph in the Nations League with his national team, Ronaldo plunges back into the Juve world where in the meantime Maurizio Sarri has taken the place of Massimiliano Allegri. The management’s goal is to improve the quality of the game also to make a goal machine like CR7 perform at its best. However, the relationship between the champion and the former Napoli coach will never take off until the substitution during a Juventus-Milan, when Ronaldo goes directly into the locker room tunnel and returns home while Dybala, having entered his place, resolves the match with a magic. And, even if Sarri tries to tone down the tone at the end of the game, the signal is clear: the spark is not struck between the two.

Despite this, from December Ronaldo returns devastating and achieves one of his most beautiful goals in black and white with the record detachment at Sampdoria. Juve lost the Italian Super Cup against Lazio, while CR7 equaled another record by scoring for 11 consecutive matches in Serie A as only Batistuta and Quagliarella had managed before him.

After the stop to football imposed by the Covid pandemic comes the defeat in the final of the Italian Cup against Napoli but Ronaldo, at attempt number 43, finally unlocks himself even on a free kick scoring in the derby against Turin. A release. The second season of CR7 at Juventus ends with the victory of the Scudetto but also with the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Lyon. The personal score, however, is better than that of the previous season: 37 goals scored in all competitions plus seven assists.

During the summer on the Juventus bench there is a new turnover, via Sarri here is Andrea Pirlo. A real bet by the president Andrea Agnelli, given that the former world champion is in his first ever experience as a coach. Ronaldo starts strong before being stopped by Covid, which among other things makes him miss the Champions League first leg against Barcelona. Not bad because in the return he will sign a brace on a penalty kick in Juventus’ 0-3 victory at the ‘Camp Nou’. In January 2021 comes yet another trophy, another Italian Super Cup, on which he puts his signature by signing the goal of the advantage before the doubling of Morata.

In March, however, here is the umpteenth European disappointment, this time Juve’s race stops against Porto and Ronaldo ends up in the dock especially for the sensational error in the barrier on Sergio Oliveira’s goal. So the award received as the best player in Serie A for the second consecutive year is only a small consolation.

However, Ronaldo’s season ends with a bang: he reaches 100 goals with the Juventus shirt, becoming the first player to do so with three different clubs and wins the title of top scorer in the championship with 29 goals, also a record after having already been. in the Premier League and La Liga. The icing is the Coppa Italia won against Atalanta, the only Italian trophy that was still missing from his personal palmares. In the championship, on the other hand, Juve had to settle for fourth place, which was only reached with difficulty on the last day thanks to Napoli’s home draw against Verona. The feeling, very strong, is that Ronaldo’s cycle in Turin is now at the end.

In the summer, however, apparently nothing moves, so much so that Ronaldo regularly shows up at the meeting making himself available to Allegri, who has meanwhile returned to the Juventus bench. The coach, however, in Udine prefers to let him start from the bench, except to put him on the field when things get bad. Ronaldo would also score the winning goal in full recovery but the VAR cancels everything by a millimeter offside. Few imagine that that will be the last image of the Portuguese with the Juventus shirt.

On 31 August 2021, the Juventus club announced the transfer of Ronaldo to Manchester United for 15 million euros plus 8 bonuses. Operation which recorded a loss of 14 million euros.

The era of Cristiano at Juventus thus ends with two Scudetti, as many Italian Super Cups and an Italian Cup but also with many regrets for what could have been and was not.

An extraterrestrial, this seemed Ronaldo for large parts of his adventure in black and white. A Martian who struggles to understand each other and not only for language problems, given that CR7 has never learned Italian. Perhaps it is no coincidence that the only Juventus player invited to his thirty-fifth birthday party was Carlo Pinsoglio, while Bonucci greeted the Portuguese as follows: “Ronaldo? You made a choice that we respected. The team played for him, now the group must rediscover that Juve spirit that was there before his arrival. ” Clear, right?