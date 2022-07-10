Cristiano Malgioglio reveals: “I discovered I had a malignant tumor by spreading the cream on my legs. Jennifer Lopez worked the miracle “

Showman, conductor, multifaceted artist and author. Behind the public face of an ironic, funny and deliberately out of line character, Christian Malgioglio hides the story of a boy from the province of Catania, coming from a very private family. “I know I have a double image: – she told her in a long interview with Corriere della Sera – when I’m on stage I transform myself compared to who I am in everyday life “. A defense, perhaps, an armor.

Even in the family, the singer-songwriter has always avoided talking openly about private sphere and his sexual orientation: “When she saw me arriving with someone, my mother would tell me things like: I don’t like this friend of yours, I like him. Nothing more“, has explained. It was his nephew, after several years, who asked him if he was dating a man: “I had never heard of such a thing and it had a certain effect on me. I replied that yes, I do. I have a great story with a guy who lives in Istanbul, even if the pandemic has somewhat destroyed the feeling “. The relationship is now more stable and the two, after being forced to “date” online, have resumed dating.

During the chat, Malgioglio revealed, for the first time, that he had faced a health problembut to have managed to cure the disease in time: “I accidentally discovered that I have a malignant tumor. I used to spread the cream on my legs, and I never do: I saw a mole. I had to leave for Brazil, in the wake of the success of ‘I fell in love with your husband ‘. For the sake of consideration, I had myself checked and they decided to operate immediately, even saying that otherwise I would have had a few months to live “. Right at that point, she was supposed to get tattooed Jennifer Lopez: “To show the tattoo more I preferred to do it on the outside of the leg. If I hadn’t changed my mind I would never have noticed: I can say that Jennifer Lopez did the miracle“.