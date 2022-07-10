Corn pancakes with only 4 ingredients, quick and easy recipe to enjoy a good dessert

The corn buns They are the mini version of this classic dessert that is very typical of our country and that is usually prepared from the grains of this food, creating a consistency within a very delicious sweet bread that can be shared with a cup of hot chocolate or your favorite drink when it comes to enjoy the hour of the dessert.

There are many recipes with which you can prepare some delicious corn buns but this time we are going to share one with which you can have them in a easy, fast and using only 4 ingredients. A very simple preparation that will allow you to save time in the kitchen to enjoy them with your family.

With the following recipe you can prepare these exquisite batch rolls with only four ingredients toyes, you won’t have to spend too much time in the kitchen to enjoy a dessert that can be shared with children and adults. Discover the simple way to prepare them in a matter of a few simple steps.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 small stick of butter

1 can of condensed milk

2 cans of beans corn

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 180°C

Drains liquid from grain cans corn or you can even use the equivalent of 4 shelled ears of corn.

Pour all the ingredients into the blender glass and blend for a couple of seconds until you get a completely homogeneous consistency.

Grease containers for cupcakes or muffins with a little butter or vegetable oil spray, pour a little of the previous mixture to only ¾ of the capacity of each mold.

Bake for approximately 40 minutes at 180°C or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, if not, you can leave a few more minutes.

Once they are ready, let cool to room temperature, carefully unmold and offer some delicious corn buns that you can accompany with a little condensed milk or cajeta, this is to your liking. This is how you can enjoy a rich dessert without getting so complicated in the kitchen.