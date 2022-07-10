Comedy movies, series and fun

Monterey, NL

IRMA VEP

Irma Vep is an eight-part miniseries based on the film of the same name and also directed by filmmaker Olivier Assayas.

It tells the story of a star cinema called Mira, who comes to Paris to film a series inspired by the classic cinema French silent “Les Vampires”.

The show is a glimpse behind what a superstar lives and a production with all kinds of situations, such as a director with attitude problems and a leading man with a divo pose.

Mira, played by Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, has just gone through a very public breakup and is trying to get her personal life back on track with the project, while her latest film has become a worldwide box office phenomenon.

Assayas takes an X-ray of how things move, even making fun of the saturation of superhero projects that invade the screens.

The recreation of the project is interspersed with the shooting and Vikander has a magnetic presence.

For those who are passionate about behind-the-scenes projects, Irma Vep is well worth it.

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

Nicolas Cage stars as Nicolas Cage in the original action-comedy The Price of Talent.

The actor mocks the state of his career, which has seen better days, and his character accepts as a job to appear at the birthday party of a Spanish millionaire.

Things get complicated upon reaching the destination, as the CIA recruits him as a spy, as the birthday boy is a suspected drug lord.

What the filmmaker Tom Gormican offers is an amazing project, where Cage is not afraid to reach the ultimate consequences and thanks to this he achieves one of his best works in recent years.

The best thing about the project is the relationship it forms with the birthday boy, played with great humor by actor Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian).

The scenes of the two together are wonderful, they have a lot of chemistry, and they form a team that is hard to forget.

Gormican’s script, along with Kevin Etten, also has many nods to the way Hollywood works today and the consequences of fame.

The Price of Talent is a very fun option and it’s nice to have Cage back in a role that suits him perfectly.

JANE FONDA & LILY TOMLIN: LADIES NIGHT LIVE

In the special Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, the actresses present a group of standup women who perform short and fun routines.

Recorded at the Hollywood Palladium, the stars of the recently completed Grace & Frankie serve as hosts of the event and demonstrate the extraordinary chemistry they have developed over years of working together.

The special is in tune from the start, with the legendary song “9 to 5”, original from the tape of the same name that starred the actresses along with Dolly Parton, who sings the song.

From then on they present each of the participations and in the interim they answer questions from the public and joke with each other.

The group of comedians is very varied and includes Michelle Buteau, Margaret Cho, Rachel Bloom and Latina Cristela Alonzo.

The topics are varied, although they mostly talk about how the world dealt with the pandemic.

One of the best moments of the show is the special participation of Brooklyn Decker and June Diane Raphael, who played Fonda’s daughters in Grace & Frankie.

The special works for fans of standup and its lovable female hosts.