Colima: The first case of monkeypox is registered in the entity
The Secretary of Health of Colima confirmed that the first case of monkeypox or “monkey pox” in the entity.
The health unit explained that, in the same way, there were two cases, one suspected and the other probable, of severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause in children in the entity.
In both cases, the patients are under clinical follow-up, reported the Ministry of Health.
This is known from the first case of monkeypox in Colima
The first case of monkeypox in Colima was reported in a 45-year-old woman.
The symptoms presented by the patient, according to the health unit, were the following:
- Fever
- Pain in muscles, joints and lower back
- Retro ocular pain
- Skin rashes on the face, neck, shoulders and lower extremities that caused itching.
The woman had contact with a person from Jaliscooy with others who have recently traveled to USAboth contacts without apparent symptoms or visible injuries.
What health measures should be taken in a case of monkeypox?
The Secretary of Health of Colima informed that they applied sanitary measures as dictated by the protocol in these cases:
- strict isolation
- Frequent hand washing
- Mandatory use of face masks for the patient and members of her family
- Avoid sharing food and drinks
- Avoid contact with lesions
- Handling of the patient’s objects, with gloves.
In the case of the woman from Colima, clinical and epidemiological follow-up was indicated for 21 days, in the same way for her contacts.
Currently, no symptoms or skin lesions have been identified among the people with whom he had contact.
The patient has evolved favorably and on an outpatient basis, with lesions in remission, reported the State Department of Health.
There are two possible cases of severe acute hepatitis in Colima
In Colima, two cases have been registered – one suspected and the other probable – of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin. The first in a 3-year-old child and the second in a 5-month-old infant.
The small patients presented jaundice as the main symptom.
- The data: Jaundice causes cyellow odor on skin and sclera of the eyes: white outer covering of the eye.
“With abnormal liver function tests, the suspected case is awaiting federal level results, both patients doing well at home.”
Secretary of Health of Colima.