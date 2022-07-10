Christian Bale’s extraordinary performance as a villain

When an actor crosses the screen, no matter what role he plays, be it hero or villain, that particularity is especially captured not only by the spectators, but also by his own castmates and, above all, by the specialists and film critics who , after the premiere of each film, they have the power and the responsibility to be able to reward the intensity of each performance.

Christian bale He is one of the best actors of his generation and he shows it in every role he plays for the Hollywood film industry. Many point to him as the best Batman in history and now he had to return to the superhero genre but this time in the skin of a dangerous villain, Cap The God Butcher, who will be the antagonist in the imminent Thor: Love and Thunder.

This character has a singular revenge against all the deities angry because he lost his family and no god protected them as he believed should have happened. So, armed with the Necrosword, Gorr he goes in search of all the divine beings with the mission of eliminating them one by one. In this way Thor, the God of Thunderis on the villain’s blacklist.

Christian Bale as Gorr in Thor.

During an interview with the magazine D23 the protagonists Chris Hemsworth Y Tessa Thompson They talked about what it meant to share the recording set with an actor as intense as Christian bale which, in addition, added to his characterization a truly dazzling appearance that bothered his castmates. A villain who promises to be among the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The rest of us were in a world of improv, comedy, and fun. Then Christian Bale would walk onto the Marvel Studios set and we would all shut up. We’d look at each other and say, ‘Oh my God!’ It was really intense, really scary.”expressed without hesitation Chris Hemsworththe one responsible for bringing Thor to life in the franchise.

For its part, Tessa Thompson remarked: “He managed to follow a genuinely amazing line. He needed to be terrifying, but he also needed to work in the context of our colorful, dynamic, irreverent world.” It seems that the fresh and humorous tone that he proposes Taika Waititi in their entrances it will be tinted a darker color each time this character enters the screen.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives at the cinema next July 7 and here we share some images of what we can enjoy on the big screen.