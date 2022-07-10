Christian Bale could play Starkiller in a Star Wars project

Christian bale one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. This thanks to the fact that he has interpreted Batman, John Connor and even the former US Vice President. Dick Cheney.

It’s been able to balance critical appeal and box office success for decades, but there’s one franchise it has yet to tackle.

That may change soon. As Giantfreakinrobot reports, Christian bale is in talks to play the lead in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Starkiller.

maybe the name Starkiller doesn’t sound like any casual fan of StarWars. But he quickly became a fan favorite after being introduced as the protagonist of the popular video game The Force Unleashed and its sequel The Force Unleashed II.

Yes Christian bale really takes on the role of Starkillerwill play one of the most morally ambiguous characters introduced in the continuity of Star Wars Legendsnow non-canon.

Starkiller (also known as the Apprentice GalenMarek), is a Force-sensitive who is taken by Darth Vader and trained to be his personal assassin.

Essentially, as Darth Vader is to the Emperor, Starkiller is to Darth Vader.

The story of Starkiller within the games (and subsequent novels and comics) it is one of the darkest. He is the son of a Jedi killed by Vader In the years after Revenge of the Sith and essentially programmed to be a ruthless killer.

In various endings of the games, he dies redeeming himself by the Light Side of the Force, kills Vader and becomes the new apprentice of Palpatineand is reborn as a cloned version of himself.

Fortunately, Christian bale he has a lot of experience playing tortured and violent characters. It could easily bring the right level of intensity to the universe of StarWars.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Christian Bale has almost appeared in Star Wars.

The British actor himself has professed his lifelong fanaticism for the franchise and is said to have been one of the best choices of george lucas to interpret to Anakin Skywalker in the prequels.

Christian bale also participated in Solo: A Star Wars Storyostensibly to play the mentor of Han Solo by Alden Ehrenreich. The role ultimately went to Woody Harrelson, but it actually seems like Christian bale managed to dodge two bullets starwars until now.

At the moment there is no official confirmation, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt, until there is some kind of announcement.