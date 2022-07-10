Christian Bale could jump from DC and Marvel to Star Wars

The role of Christian Bale would be that of a much-loved character from the old Star Wars canon.

We recently got to see Christian Bale as Gorr in the latest movie Marvel’s Thoralthough all fans of superhero movies have it as one of the best Batman, or even the best. The actor has commented several times that he is star wars saga fan and now there are rumors that Bale could appear in an upcoming production. During the pre-production of the Han Solo movie it sounded that Christian Bale could take the role of the protagonist’s mentor, although they finally gave the role to Woody Harrelson. Similarly, when JJ Abrahams took over the direction of the sequel trilogy, the actor’s name was also heard for a role in it.

So where does this new rumor come from? Well, according to Giant Freakin Robot, a website that usually gets quite a few of its claims right, Bale would take the role of Starkillera character from former canon apprentice of Darth Vader. We do not know if the project would be for the cinema, series or video game, but the news is surprising. Having worked with Taika Waititi, who is soon to direct a Star Wars movie, it was easy to think that he would have some role for his new moviebut this new news has misplaced the fandom.