Chris Pratt’s stale plan to “make a man” out of his son

a simple man



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

An involved father



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

jack’s birthday



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Happy Birthday?



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Initiation rite to adulthood



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

He explained it in ‘Smartless’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

10 days to say goodbye to your childhood



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

“Ten Days, Ten Movies”



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

a private selection



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

From ‘Rambo’ to ‘Dumb and Dumber’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Comedies, horror, teen classics



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Only two movies rated ‘PG’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Too much for a 10 year old?



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

masterpiece of humor



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

How will Jack get back from his trip?



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Criticism in social networks



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



16/16 SLIDES