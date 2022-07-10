Chris Hemsworth’s Children Appeared in This ‘Thor 4’ Scene – Movie News

Did you notice that the heirs of Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman participated in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

One of the big questions in Thor: Love and Thunder is What will be the future of Love in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? If you’ve already seen director Taika Waititi’s film, it all seems to be pretty confusing. When everything seemed that Gorr (Christian Bale) was going to massacre (not kill) the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth), the plot twist left us quite dissatisfied with its result. Not because we have something against corny but because we wanted to see blood.

The good thing about the outcome, if you haven’t seen it, go away, is that they confirmed much more of Hemsworth as the possessor of Stormbreaker and his heiress, Love, the daughter of Gorr that he entrusted him to adopt after redeeming himself in the abstract reality of Eternity, who allowed him the last wish to resurrect his little girl. Well, it turns out the girl’s name is India Rose…Hemsworth, 10 years old. And yes, guys, she is the daughter of the same protagonist and executive producer.

Call it nepotism or whatever you want, but it must have been amazing that the girl was able to experience what her father has lived through for more than a decade carrying Mjölnir, his old hammer. What makes us think that she will be in charge of inheriting the position as goddess of thunder in case her father perishes. Jane Foster? Of course not, she would have to be resurrected to be the new Valkyrie. As a curious fact, India has Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) as her favorite character. Will she have changed her mind?

Later, during the scene where Thor’s first steps in Asgard are remembered, the little blondes that represents him in his childhood is the work of Sasha and Tristan, the eight-year-old twins who wear the classic costume with which the son of Odin was conceived in the Marvel Comics vignettes. “And it was quite natural for them because they’ve been visiting the sets. And I really wanted them to come out even though they’re bored by the filming process,” he revealed to Entertainment Tonight.



Remember all the Asgardian kids who help Thor defeat Gorr and his shadowy minions at the gates to visit Eternity? Amale and Aleph Millepied, Natalie’s children; Te Kainga O’Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu, those of Taika; and Emmeline and Joseph Bale, from Christianthey gave Marvel a savings and, by the way, they had fun in the movies of their dreams. “Somehow it came out cheaper,” the director joked in interviews.