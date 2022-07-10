Chris Hemsworth would like to return to the “Star Trek” universe

Early in his career, before being immortalized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the God of Thunder since “Thor” in 2011, Australian Chris Hemsworth made a big impression with the fantastic opening sequence of the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot.

Under the direction of JJ Abrams (Lost, Super 8, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), the actor gave life to “GeorgeKirk”father of “James T. Kirk”in an intense key scene that forever marked the future of this new “Star Trek” cinematic continuity, now known as the Kelvin timeline.

Although a fourth film is now under way, will reunite the crew led by the “James T. Kirk” of Chris Pine with the director of “WandaVision”, Matt Shakmanat one point a project headed by S J Clarkson (Life on Mars, Jessica Jones) that sought to join “Kirk” with his deceased father, played by Hemsworth, but never materialized when negotiations with the actors failed.

Despite this, the Australian would like to return to the “Star Trek” universe, if Abrams calls him.

“At one point there was talk of me doing the movie with Chris Pine. The script was more or less put together and then everything fell apart,” the actor recalled during a retrospective of his career with Vanity Fairabout the next premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in July.

In the video, which you can review at the end of this note, Hemsworth said that “if JJ Abrams called me tomorrow and said, ‘Chris Pine and I want to do it,’ I’d probably say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!'”.

It is that his participation in that crucial moment of the “Star Trek” reboot was decisive for his career, pointing out that it helped in an important way to achieve the famous role he has today in the MCU.

“The movie (Star Trek) came out and then it gave me a little boostand I had auditioned several times for ‘Thor,’ but they didn’t call me back. Then I had another chance to get a call back. ‘Star Trek’ had come out, Kenneth Branagh (director of the first part of ‘Thor’) had seen it. I think he helped in many, many ways. And I think JJ Abrams and Kenneth had a conversationHemsworth assured.

The next “Star Trek” movie seeks hit the big screen on December 22, 2023with a script signed by Josh Friedman (Avatar 2) Y Cameron Squires (WandaVision), based on a draft written by Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) Y Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel).

While Hemsworth will return to theaters on July 7 with the fourth film of “Thor”, “Love and Thunder”which reunites him with the director Taika Waititi (thor ragnarok).