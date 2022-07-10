Chris Hemsworth, this is his luxurious car collection

A car at the height to appease the need for speed of any adrenaline lover.

Chris Hemsworth owns this mighty high performance sports car. The Audi r8 of his collection has a huge 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10 engine similar to the one presumed by the Lamborghini Huracan.

Its powerful ten-cylinder engine can generate power of up to 562 horsepower Y 550NM of torque, which is why it is one of his favourites. Its value? About 200 thousand dollars (more than 4 million Mexican pesos at current exchange rates).

Audi Q7

Not even the god of thunder succumbs to the popularity of SUVsbut, well, we are not talking about just any model, but about the Audi Q7a truck that proves that bigger is better.

This vehicle is synonymous with luxury, incredible comfort and power. his mighty 4.0L Twin-Turbo V-8 engine generates up to 500 horsepower Y 568 lb-ft of torque. This incredible SUV exceeds 90 thousand dollars (more than 1.8 million Mexican pesos) and is one of Chris’s favorites.

