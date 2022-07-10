Chris Hemsworth on his character Thor: “Whenever I play him I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back” | Cinema | Entertainment

More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films behind him playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth returns with the most surreal version of Marvel in Thor: Love and Thunderalthough the actor confesses that every time he interprets it he is convinced that they will not call him again.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. Every time I play him I think it will be the last time and Marvel won’t want me back.” recognizes Eph ahead of the premiere, on Friday, July 8, of the fourth film about the most famous Viking in the superhero franchise.

Not even being one of the last Avengers to resist on the big screen -after the goodbye of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow- gives Hemsworth peace of mind, whose film career is closely linked to his signing by the Marvel factory in 2011. ” The first time was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged in this universe”, he remembers.

Since then, the Australian actor has made the character of Thor his own, a vapid Viking with a statuesque physique and links to Greek mythology, until turning him into a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make the wrong decisions and distance himself from the people he loves.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film focused on the character, exploits this emotional meltdown like no previous installment to deliver the most surreal and risk-taking take on Marvel to date.

“We recorded like seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation – reviews Hemsworth-. But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi, a coherent story with a message was later put together.

After turning the saga 180 degrees with Thor: Ragnarök (2017), filmmaker Taika Waititi reprints its stamp in a continuation that does not take the epic of superheroes very seriously and focuses, humorously, on the search for emotional balance of its protagonist.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the character drags the pain of the sorrows he has suffered in recent missions and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear in the tape) with unexpected results.

Natalia Portman returns to Marvel

The most unpredictable is Thor’s encounter with his great love, astrophysicist Jane Foster.in full mission and after “8 years, 7 months and 6 days”, as the protagonist recalls.

Not even Natalie Portman herself expected to embody her again when in 2016 she assured that her work in the franchise “had ended”.

For the new film, Waititi has transformed Foster into Mighty Thor, who appeared in the original comics over 50 years ago as a female version of Thor who shares his powers and appropriates his famous hammer.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Photo: Jasin Boland

Thus, Thor’s journey becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks, full of irony and heavy metal rhythm in which the couple and the rest of the companions must settle their differences while fighting Gorr, a villain known as the Butcher of the Gods. , determined not to leave a living deity in the world.

“Everything Thor does has to do with the experiences and traumas that he’s been through in the past,” says Hemsworth.

Baroque, crazy landscapes and kitsch aesthetics wrap up a film that shows that Thor, under the baton of Waititi and the experience of Hemsworth, is one of the most complex and charismatic Marvel superheroes.

A tone of his own that has made the character the only member of the “Avengers” who returns to have his own feature film in a stage currently dominated by “Spider-Man”, “Doctor Strange” and experiments such as “Eternals”.

“I don’t know what Disney and Marvel are up to, but if they decide to bring me back, I’ll be happy to come back. It’s been so much fun”, settles the actor. (AND)