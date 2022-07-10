Checo found no rhythm and left the Austrian GP

With his abandonment at the Austrian Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez will surely be surpassed in the Formula 1 sub-leadership

AUSTRIA — The Mexican Sergio Perez lived a disastrous Sunday when retiring from the Austrian Grand Prix on lap 26 due to a touch on the first lap with George Russellwhich sentenced his performance and caused his exit from the race.

Checo not only withdrew from the race, he also cleared the way for charles leclerc to overtake him in the drivers’ championship and now he will have to look in the rear-view mirror at Carlos Sainz.

From the beginning Czech Perez he defended his position well and had an intense fight with George Russell as he matched curve after curve, but in the tenth the Mexican won the rope against a Briton who did not loosen up and ended up sending the man from Guadalajara to the gravel.

“You see it clearly, don’t you? With George? I gave him enough space ”, accused Sergio through the radio.

Czech He entered the pits at the end of the first lap to change the front wing and mount the hard tire due to the problem that put the Mexican to last position.

Sergio Pérez went to the gravel and is now in last place. F1

The Mexican had to go against the current again, but unlike a week ago, this time the RB18 did not give of itself, did not find the rhythm and set times above 1:12, while Verstappen Y charles leclerc they were with laps of 1:09.

During the first 18 laps, the man from Guadalajara was never able to reach the penultimate place, who was up to 43 seconds ahead of him, and this margin was extended to one minute.

Without the RB18 well, the Mexican also saw a black and white flag for repeatedly exceeding the track limits.

Checo’s Red Bull did not give more, no matter how much the Guadalajaran moved the map and configuration, his car never reacted and it was on lap 26 that he received the order to go to the pits to remove a damaged car.

WORLD DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP