Change of antipsychotic is effective in preventing relapses in schizophrenia, according to study

The researchers conclude that medical guidelines need to be updated.

The researchers evaluated the effect of different antipsychotic treatment strategies on the risk of relapse. Photo: Shutterstock.

A group of investigators revealed some improvements in strategies for antipsychotic maintenance, and thereby preventing relapse in clinically stable schizophrenia.

These results, according to the researchers’ hypothesis, contradict what is said in the current literature, since switching to another antipsychotic was as effective as continuing with a antipsychotic in the standard dose.

Switching to another antipsychotic “does not increase the risk of relapse. This result was not expected, as previous literature suggested otherwise,” Giovanni Ostuzzi, MD, Università degli Studi di Verona, Verona, told Medscape Medical News. Italy.

“On the other hand, reducing the dose below the standard range used in the acute phase carries a tangible risk of relapse and should be limited to selected cases, for example those where the risk of abandoning treatment altogether is particularly high,” Dr. Ostuzzi said.

“These results should inform evidence-based recommendations, considering that clinical practice for relapse prevention is still heterogeneous and too often guided solely by clinical common sense,” he added.

The study was published in The Lancet Psychiatry. In this sense, the authors emphasize that it is necessary to update the clinical guidelines

The researchers evaluated the effect of different antipsychotic treatment strategies on relapse risk in a network meta-analysis of 98 randomized controlled trials involving nearly 14,000 patients.

Compared with antipsychotic discontinuation, all continuation strategies were effective in preventing relapse.

The risk of relapse was greatly reduced, and similarly, by continuing the antipsychotic in the standard dose or switch to a different antipsychotic (relative risk [RR]: 0.37 and 0.44, respectively), the researchers found.

Both strategies outperformed the substandard antipsychotic dose reduction strategy (RR: 0.68), which was inferior to the other two strategies.

For every three patients who continue on a standard-dose antipsychotic, one additional patient will avoid relapse, compared with discontinuation of the antipsychotic, “which can be considered a large effect size based on commonly used thresholds and trial results.” randomized controlled trials in acute schizophrenia,” the researchers wrote.

The required number of patients to treat increased slightly by about 3.5 for patients who switched antipsychotic treatment, which “is still considered to be a large effect size,” they noted.

“Currently, most psychiatrists are aware of the benefits of continuing antipsychotics in clinically stable individuals. However, they may be faced with the need to change ongoing treatment strategy, usually due to side effects, poor compliance treatment or both,” observed Dr. Ostuzzi.

“Our findings support updating clinical practice guidelines to recognize that switching to another antipsychotic during maintenance treatment may be as effective as continuing antipsychotics at the standard dose, while reducing the dose below the recommended dose. should be limited to selected cases,” the researchers said.

