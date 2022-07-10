Cardi B admitted she was “weak” after having a baby and didn’t realize how long it would take to heal.

Ads

Cardi B is one of the most famous rappers in the game. Famous for catchy songs like “Money” and “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B has built her career thanks to her outspoken demeanor and her vulgar sense of humor. Just as her star was growing up in the music industry, Cardi B became a mother and in the following years the rapper spoke openly about her journey to motherhood and how she managed the postpartum period. For fans, her honesty about her is one more reason why she’s one of the all-time greats.

What did Cardi B say about being “weak” after having a baby?

Cardi B opened at Vogue not long after her first child was born, revealing that, although she is a strong person, she felt completely shattered after having her daughter Kulture. “I didn’t think my body would take that long to heal,” she said, as reported by BuzzFeed. “I thought six weeks was going to be good enough. No, brother, my ass broke, this baby broke my ass.

Cardi B talked about coping with the pressures of work during that time, noting, “Touring with Bruno Mars in the bigger arenas and I didn’t want to tour and not be able to dance or perform properly, not be able to get the choreography right, because my body is extremely weak right now. Like, so weak. That postpartum shit is really real, all of you.

How many children does Cardi B have?

Cardi B with her little Kulture | Johnny Nunez / WireImage via Getty Images

Cardi B became a superstar in 2017 and only a year later became a mother for the first time. In July 2018, Cardi B gave birth to her daughter with Offset, a baby girl named Kulture Kiari. Three years later, the power couple had another baby, a son named Wave.

Even as Cardi B’s family has grown, she has been able to juggle the demands of her career, posting hits after hits and appearing in big-name award shows. Her songs “Money” and “WAP” proved that she still had the edge she became famous for. These days, she is still one of the most influential names in music. She is very active on social media and regularly goes to Twitter or Instagram to post parenting updates and has even talked about postpartum depression following Kulture’s birth in 2018.

Cardi B was very transparent about motherhood

In an August 2018 Instagram story, Cardi B talked about her struggle with postpartum depression. According to US Weekly, the rapper said, “This postpartum shit is annoying. Like I’ve been emotional all fucking king day for no reason. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, you will never be read for mom mode. In addition to her confessions about postpartum depression and healing, she discussed coming to terms with the changes that occurred to her body after giving birth, admitting that while she was used to having “real stomach tightness”, being pregnant caused her some ” love handles ”he struggled to get used to.

These days, Cardi B is more devoted than ever to her family. She and Offset got married in 2017, and although their relationship has gone through a series of ups and downs, the two are committed to making their marriage work despite the pressures of the limelight. In fact, the love of her husband and her kids keeps Cardi B going even when the days in the studio get tough.

