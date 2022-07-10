Cameron Diaz said they tried to use her to traffic drugs

Eight years have passed since Cameron Diaz He participated in his latest film production entitled “Annie”, a musical dramatic comedy that was directed by Will Gluck and produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith. In this film, Cameron was the antagonist by giving life to ‘Miss Collen Hannigan’, an obsessive-compulsive woman in charge of the orphanage where the protagonist ‘Anne’ lives, played by Quvenzhané Wallis.

However, it has just been announced that Cameron will return to acting in 2022 with the Netflix feature film, “Back in Action”, which will co-star with actor Jamie Foxx, one of the main promoters for Diaz to return to acting.

Along this path, the actress participated in the “Second Life” podcast and made a series of revelations that left more than one square-eyed, since she said that she almost ended up in prison in the 1990s for drug trafficking when She was “used as a mule” when she had not yet managed to enter the world of cinema and was trying to make a living in Paris as a model.

“I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year. The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God,” said Cameron. “It was in the early ’90s and I was given a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in,” she added.

The 49-year-old actress admitted she didn’t know she was carrying illegal substances until she arrived at the Paris airport and began to panic realizing the risk she was taking: “I was a blue-eyed blonde headed for Morocco , with ripped jeans and platform boots,” he recalled. “I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I did not know whose bundle it was,” she explained.

In the end, the actress escaped a sentence of more than ten years for drug trafficking and this was her only job in Paris.

Diaz She managed to have a great opportunity in the cinema thanks to a casting agent who took her to the audition for “The Mask”, a role she obtained and a film in which she starred alongside Jim Carrey.