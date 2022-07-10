Cameron Díaz reveals that she was used as a burrier to take drugs to Morocco | Hollywood | Eint | Famous

Cameron Diaz She said that just before making the big leap to Hollywood stardom with “The mask” with Jim Carrey, in 1994, she was used as a burrier or ‘drug mule’ to transport a suitcase with drugs to Morocco. Her revelation was made on the “Second Life” podcast with Hillary Kerr.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker