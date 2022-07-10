Cameron Díaz reveals that she was used as a burrier to take drugs to Morocco | Hollywood | Eint | Famous

Cameron Diaz She said that just before making the big leap to Hollywood stardom with “The mask” with Jim Carrey, in 1994, she was used as a burrier or ‘drug mule’ to transport a suitcase with drugs to Morocco. Her revelation was made on the “Second Life” podcast with Hillary Kerr.

YOU CAN SEE: The new facet of Cameron Díaz: from Hollywood star to wine businesswoman

Cameron Diaz recounts how he became a burrier

Actress Cameron Diaz, 49, explained: “I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I did not get a single job in a year.”

“The only thing they offered me was something that consisted of working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco. I swear to god. It was the early 90s and I was given a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in,” he continued.

When he arrived at the Paris airport, he said, he panicked. “I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I did not know whose bundle it was.”

YOU CAN SEE: Cameron Díaz, Scarlett Johansson and more actresses star in surprising virtual fight

Cameron Diaz announces her return to Hollywood

In a recent interview with “Hart to heart”, Cameron Diaz revealed that he would return to acting after moving away from the big screen in 2014, after starring in “Annie”.

A year later, in 2015, Benji Madden, a member of the rock band Good Charlotte, married. In 2019, she announced the birth of her first daughter, Raddix. “I love being a mother. It is the best part of my life,” she claimed.

In June 2022, his participation in the action and comedy film “Back in action” was known, along with Jamie Foxx.