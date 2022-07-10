Cameron Diaz revealed that they tried to use her as a drug mule before becoming an actress

Cameron Diaz (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Cameron Diaz, who these days is preparing his return to the cinema after a retirement of almost eight years, almost ended up in prison in the 90’s for drug trafficking.

Diaz, 49, recalled being “used as a mule when he had not yet managed to enter the world of cinema and was trying to make a living in Paris as a model.

Speaking on the Second Life podcast, the American actress who rose to fame for movies like “The Mask” and “Crazy Mary” explained that she had scraped together enough money to move from California to Paris and pursue modeling, but couldn’t get a job.

“I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year. The only thing they offered me was something that I think consisted of working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God”, said the actress. “It was the early 90’s and they gave me a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in.”, he continued.

Cameron Diaz at the premiere of “Sex Tape” (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

The actress admitted that she did not know she was carrying illegal substances until she arrived at the Paris airport and began to panic realizing the risk she was taking. “I was a blonde blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, in ripped jeans and platform boots,” he remembered. “I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I did not know whose bundle it was.”, he explained.

Avoiding at least a ten year sentence for drug traffickingthe interpreter said that this was her first and last job in Paris.

Cameron finally got her big break in Los Angeles, when a casting agent approached her about auditioning to star opposite Jim Carrey in what would become the 1994 hit “The Mask.” But after trying to carve out a modeling career, Diaz admitted that she was skeptical of the opportunity, telling the casting agent: “I don’t act.” But director Chuck Russell offered her the part and she accepted.

In January 2015, the actress married benji madden, member of the band Good Charlotte. In December 2019 they became parents of their first daughter named Raddix. “I love being a mother. It’s the best part of my life”, Said the actress in an interview.

After eight years away from the cinema to dedicate himself to his family, Diaz announced his return to acting through Netflix. The actress will star in “Back in Action” with Jamie Foxx.

