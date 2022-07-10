When I was a girl Cameron Diaz she dreamed of being a zoologist, and although studying was not her thing, what she wanted most was to leave Longbeach (California) to travel and explore the world. the blonde She discovered that modeling could be the key to fulfill her dreams, and through a podcast, in recent days, she assured that this experience led her to live one of the darkest moments of her life.

Cameron Diaz revealed details about her dark past before becoming an actress

“I started out working in restaurants and frozen yogurt shops and in my mom’s office. But when I started modeling, it was kind of an outlet. I had no aspirations to go to college, but I hated school.” began by saying Cameron on the podcast SecondLife.

Like many other figures of Hollywoodin its beginnings the actress he spent his time working in other jobs that had little to do with the film industry, before becoming a celebrity. Cameron Diaz He did some work as a catalog model and raised the necessary money to move to the French capital.

Cameron Diaz revealed details about her dark past before becoming an actress

“I was a full year and did not work a day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. Then I got it, but really I think it was a mule that transported drugs to Morocco, I swear to god” confessed the protagonist of The Holidayabout her past as a model during the early 1990s.

“This was in the early 1990s and I was given a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ on it. At that moment I thought ‘I’m this girl with blonde hair and blue eyes in Morocco; I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots, with my hair down, this is really insecure.” added the actress.

Cameron Diaz revealed details about her dark past before becoming an actress

As he told the artistWhen he arrived at the airport, he did not know that he was carrying illegal substances, so he panicked and miraculously managed to escape, claiming that it was not his. Finally, Cameron managed to get out of what could have been a harsh sentence for drug trafficking.

After eight years, Cameron Diaz announced his return to acting with Netflix. The actress will make a new film with Jamie Foxx and apparently the film would be titled “Back in Action”.

Cameron Diaz reappeared in public after being a mother and showed her daughter for the first time:

Cameron Diaz enjoyed a family outing and was shown for the first time with the little girl Raddix and her husband, Benji Madden.

Cameron Diaz reappeared in public after being a mother and showed her daughter for the first time (Guacamouly)



In the images shared by the site Guacamouly.com, the 47-year-old actress I enjoy dinner at Petit Troir Valley in Sherman Oaks. Relax, the goddess He wore a casual style for his outfit and chose a sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers.

Her husband, the leader of the good charlotte bandHe showed his particular style with cap, batik jumpsuit and jeans. In the photos you can see the little Raddixa year and a half, in her father’s arms with a particular look of stripes and blue blouse.

This is the first time that the couple decides to show themselves in public after the birth of the girl, in February 2020. After arrival of the little one, Cameron Diaz He decided walk away from acting and devote himself to production of its own line of wines.

FF