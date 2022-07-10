‘Cabecita’ debuted with a goal and Araujo was injured

The Uruguayan scored in his presentation and the Mexican defender had to leave due to injury in the second half

The reinforcement of America, jonathan rodriguez Y Nestor Araujomade their debut as starters in the match of the Day 2 of the Opening 2022 in view of Monterey.

The Uruguayan scored at 22 minutes in his presentation and the Mexican defender had to leave due to injury in the second half. Emilio Lara entered in his place.

Both elements traveled with the rest of the squad to face scratched at the BBVA Stadium and were considered by the coach Fernando Ortiz for start his first match with the Eagles shirt.

Nestor He had been on the substitutes’ bench during the first date of the tournament, but had no activity in the match that ended in a goalless draw. For his part, Jonathan He was not called, since the coaching staff determined to carry out an adaptation plan at the height for the former Cruz Azul player.

Headlines of America against Rayados, debut ‘Cabecita’ and Araujo. imago7



“Cabecita” Rodriguez he became the stellar reinforcement of the Eagles for this semester. While, Araujo He added just over two weeks of training with the first team, but had not been considered.

For its part, Jurgen Damm He also made his debut with the first team after coming off the bench against Rayados. The previous day he lived the first minutes of it, but these were with the U-20 squad. The former Pachuca and Tigres player returned to Mexico after a failed spell with MLS’s Atlanta United and entered the final stretch of the match. replacing Zendejas.

The alignment of America for this match it was Ochoa, Fuentes, Cáceres, AraujoLayún, Aquino, Dos Santos, Valdés, Zendejas, Rodriguez and Viñas, while scratched He dated Cárdenas, Montes, Vegas, Medina, Meza, Aguirre, Ortiz, González, Romo, Funes Mori and Aguirre.