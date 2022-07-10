Break the silence: Johnny Depp finally talked about Amber Heard although he did it this way

Los Angeles California.- After it was revealed that the Virginia Court had ruled in favor of the actor Johnny Depp during the media trial that he held with his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heardthe protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean He broke the silence regarding this issue, something that he initially only did through a press release which was released in the framework in which he was on tour in United Kingdom next to the musician jeff beck with whom he advanced, he would release a record.

It should be noted that unlike the 59-year-old actor, Heard gave an exclusive interview to the program Today which is part of the chain NBCspace where he announced that he would appeal the sentence where he was forced to pay $15 million to his ex-partner, where in addition to asserting that he did not have sufficient resources for it, all the evidence of violence that he presented against the actor was minimized.

Amber Heard is the only one who has spoken about the Court’s verdict. Photo: The New York Post

However, a report recently published by the newspaper New York Times assured that the protagonist of tapes like Scissorhands, Dark Shadows, Charlie and the chocolate factory either cry baby was no longer willing to shut up and throughout the aforementioned album, which is called ’18’, one song is clearly against Heard by saying, “I think you said enough for one damn night.”

The newspaper also noted that the song, which is named Sad Motherf…in’ Parade is one of the two songs dedicated to Amber Heard where Johnny Depp exposes how it was for him to face this six-week media trial where he only sought to end the defamatory accusations against him, the same ones that led him. He lost from roles in various projects to sponsorships of some brands.

“You’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog” is part of the aforementioned theme.

The songs would address the feelings of Johnny Depp during the trial. Photo: Twitter @PCBInsulators

Although the name of the other song on this disc dedicated to Amber Heard has not been revealed, the Times pointed out that the other song stands out in the lyrics: “If I had a penny, it would not reach your hand”, this as a reference to the 100 million dollars that the actress co-starring in the film Aquaman She asked her ex-husband as compensation for the damage she claimed she suffered, where she reported having been physically, psychologically and mentally violated.

At the moment, Johnny Depp or even the musician jeff beck, have not confirmed that these songs are about Amber Heard; However, if so, the actress would attack her ex-partner again after her legal team officially appealed the sentence against her where it was even argued that the evidence presented was of low quality and this helped favor to the actor, for which the trial has been requested to be annulled and repeated in better conditions for the 36-year-old actress.

Johnny Depp on tour with Jeff Beck. Photo: Twitter @theomgtv

