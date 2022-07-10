Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson will arrive at Comic Con | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- A few weeks after the arrival of the comic-con to this county, confirmed the attendance of some actors from Warner Bros.

The event will consist of four dates ranging from Thursday July 21 to Sunday July 24. This edition marks a return of the convention in person after a global pandemic.

Dwayne Johnson will introduce his character Black Adamwill be an antihero. Fans will meet the famous for next Saturday, July 23 in Hall H.

⚡️COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE ⚡️ FINALLY… The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON ⚡️ BLACK ADAM⚡️

JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA

DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA SATURDAY JULY 23rd.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

COMIC-CON

HALL H

6,000 STRONG ����⚡️ I’ll see you then… LFG. BA⚡️#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/rVAHux48cC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock)

July 7, 2022





In addition, he will be accompanied by the film’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra. This project is will be released in theaters on October 21.









Likewise, Zackary Levi Says He Will Attend Shazam Sequel Fury Of The Godsen Presentation for the same date and place.