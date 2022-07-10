Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson will arrive at Comic Con | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- A few weeks after the arrival of the comic-con to this county, confirmed the attendance of some actors from Warner Bros.

The event will consist of four dates ranging from Thursday July 21 to Sunday July 24. This edition marks a return of the convention in person after a global pandemic.

Dwayne Johnson will introduce his character Black Adamwill be an antihero. Fans will meet the famous for next Saturday, July 23 in Hall H.



In addition, he will be accompanied by the film’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra. This project is will be released in theaters on October 21.




Likewise, Zackary Levi Says He Will Attend Shazam Sequel Fury Of The Godsen Presentation for the same date and place.



