“Black Adam doesn’t give a shit about the Suicide Squad,” says Dwayne Johnson

After so many years of waiting, Dwayne Johnson is preparing to debut in the DC Extended Universe. Something that has become clear within this universe, is that the films that do not connect directly with others of his stories work much better than those that pretend to be united despite being within the same universe. Perhaps the first tape that he demonstrated was Shazam! – 88%.

The film starring Zachary Levi had a fairly positive response from critics and audiences, despite the fact that there were those who complained about its comic and colorful touch. Now is the time for Black Adam, an antihero that emerges from the comics who originally bore the name of Captain Marvel; but they have decided to give him his own solo movie before any encounters with other heroes.

Without a doubt, this is an important moment for the protagonist, especially for the time he has invested in being able to make this film, and in a couple of months it will finally reach the big screen. It is true that the tape is part of the DCEU, but so far only the presence of Superman has been rumored (something that the actor really wanted), although it will only be his torso. But the rest of the franchise’s heroes and villains are something that both the actor and his character don’t care about.

Over the past week, the former wrestler shared the news that “finally” fans will be able to meet Black Adam during his presence in Hall H during Comic-Con in San Diego, California. His publication was answered by an account called @CutAyerevidently run by Suicide Squad fans – 25% of David Ayer, questioning if he was really the “most electrifying hero in the DCEU”, as the actor called himself, as well as asking if Black Adam knows “the fried brains” of the Suicide Squad.

Johnson’s response was concrete:

No, because Black Adam doesn’t give a fuck.

It is worth mentioning that the presence of the panel of Black Adam was a mystery until a week ago, mainly because DC and Warner Bros. had a notable decline in their presence on the agenda of the popular comic book convention. However, the fact that the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra has a place in the main hall – Hall H – is very good news for those who hope to meet their heroes.

In the video that The Rock shared on Twitter, he mentioned that he will arrive dressed as the character and, as if that were not enough, they are still planning more surprises to make this the best experience for the public. This will be Dwayne’s debut in a movie for DC Films, but his arrival becomes a big event as he will have a presence in other productions such as DC League of Superpets where he voices Krypto the Superdog.

Black Adam It will hit the big screen on October 21 this year, and it is expected that it will open a big door for its future in the next installments of Shazam.