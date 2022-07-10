Between slips and tributes, Natalie Portman is ‘everywhere’

portman45, shared the photo with the caption “having a moment clueless… during yesterday’s party”, and the Cher Horowitz He participated, Alice Silverstone45, gave her approval by reposting the outfits on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: “You both look amazing.”

the look of portman is actually a yellow checkered Dior suit paired with a crop top that reveals the abdomen and some black Doc Martens, while Thompson wore a black and white skirt with long braids, just like the star of clueless Dionne Davenportinterpreted by Stacey Dash.

tessa38, shared the Like and added: “Post this from beyond the grave”, with which he thanked Silverstone. your stylist Lacy Redway she explained that she was “obsessed” with film choice, as “every day they would come down in coordinated outfits that none of us planned for”.

Kat Dennings commented on the star’s post black swan“I’m obsessed”, and Sarai Fiszelcalled it “double trouble“. natalie Y Thompson they are not the first to pay homage; Cara Delevingne opted for a peekaboo top tartan, and Olivia Rodrigo for a set vintage Chanel pink plaid at the White House.