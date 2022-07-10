Being Adam Sandler » To the West

“Many viewers and critics basically hate him not because of his usual characters, not even because he is a bad actor, but on the contrary, he is a good actor who has decided not to make an effort. This attitude and his career in general sends a message that Hollywood hates: that if you mix a certain degree of talent with the right opportunity, you can choose to be lazy ”.

A few years ago at my university a philosophy boy who was trying to charm a communication girl launched the following sentence: “I have never met anyone with a philosophy of life as similar to that of Borges as Bill Murray”. An exaggeration, without a doubt, like any seduction strategy. I don’t think it worked for the boy, the girl looked at him interested as a student would look at a teacher, but she had a boyfriend somewhere else and the boyfriend had also read Borges and had surely laughed with him. The Ghostbusters. The philosophy boy’s argument was that both Borges and Murray had a similar disinterest in success, that fame had come to them as a gift that they more or less despised and therefore were not factors that conditioned their talent. I don’t know how true all this is or how fair the comparison is, except now that Murray has a complaint for slight harassment during a shoot (I can’t imagine Borges in a similar situation), in any case, I remembered this anecdote while watching hustleAdam Sandler’s latest film, and thought about this actor’s relationship with fame, talent and success.

Adam Sandler contrary to Murray would be an “anti-borges”, at least in the terms of the boy philosopher. It seems that for Sandler success, understood in vulgar economic terms, is fundamental. He could be accused of being a greedy and vulgar guy, who found a simple formula to make money. However, I think there is another way of looking at it and of thinking about his career.

The careers of Bill Murray and Adam Sandler have some similarities. They both come from Saturday night Live, both are mainly dedicated to comedy with some deviations towards drama, a genre in which they tend to be more successful. However, Murray has been generally loved, respected and applauded by critics and audiences; Sandler at 55 years old (with a career of more than thirty) has to demonstrate with each new film his value as an actor. On the other hand, while Murray tends to devote himself to cynical and disenchanted characters who learn, however momentarily, to enjoy life; Sandler plays the roles of immature men, eternal adolescents, with difficulty dealing with their emotions, who have to learn what it means to grow up and be an adult, and if they manage to solve a problem, it is because they are noble and have their hearts in the right place.

Even in the films in which Sandler acts well and is recognized by his peers, this archetype remains intact: In Punch Drunk Love and in Reign Over Me his character has a clear mental problem, fragile social relationships and an inability to behave in an “appropriate” way. In Uncut Gems the character also has something immature about him, he is a wealthy teenager in his forties, with difficulties in raising his children and maintaining a stable relationship and, of course, the inability to calculate the risks of his actions. Regardless of whether the film is bad or good, what changes is the way Sandler approaches his character (a difference in the degree of seriousness, but not qualitative), the context that surrounds him and the seriousness of the situation, the dysfunctional adult and childish is always present.

Many viewers and critics basically hate him not because of his usual characters, not even because he is a bad actor, but on the contrary, he is a good actor who has decided not to make an effort. This attitude and his career in general send a message that Hollywood hates: that if he mixes a certain degree of talent with the right opportunity, he can choose to be lazy. You don’t imagine Adam Sandler waking up at 3:30 in the morning to work out and prepare for a role, be ready at six in the morning and write scripts standing in front of his computer until one in the afternoon and then, from three to five, negotiate like a shark with the executives of ten production companies. Maybe he does, but that’s not the message he usually sends. He discovered very young that they could make simple comedies between friends, with shrill and supposedly funny voices, telling jokes about peos or physical defects of others and earn good money for it. When Adam Sandler goes to a meeting with his colleagues he knows (and they sure make him feel) that he is not the best actor in the room and he also knows that he has more money and less problems than many of them.

then it came hustle to Netflix and it seems that everything has changed. Here the actor plays the responsible adult, the one who has to guide an inexperienced young man, teach him to manage his emotions, to work hard to cultivate his talent and achieve his dreams. The boyish man Sandler hadn’t strayed from even in his prime moments completely disappears into a good movie, with all the ingredients you’d expect from a Hollywood sports story: the training sequence, the motivational phrases to hang on the mirror and scream before heading off to a mediocre job and the happy ending.

Rocky beat a much better movie, Taxi driverat the 1977 Oscar gala and he did it because the message of the film was similar to the one that Adam Sandler sends today with hustle and it’s a message that Hollywood likes. They like to believe that they deserve all the privileges they have, they are not upstarts or cheats, they are hardworking people who, unlike others, know how to pursue their dreams. It wouldn’t be surprising if the next year the Academy, after spurning Sandler with several well-deserved Razzies, received him ready to forgive him like the prodigal son who ran away from home and squandered his talents.

It would be a shame if from now on Adam Sandler starts taking himself more seriously. I say this because I like some of his idiotic comedies, and I also don’t want his reputation to depend on the message of maturity and hard work like that of hustle. I think philosopher boy wasted the opportunity by not comparing Click with the secret miracle of Borges. If he wanted to play the extravagant intellectual, that was the way. Above all, I think that her main mistake was to complicate her life too much, to try too hard, everything would have turned out better if he invited her to see They are like children on Netflix that afternoon.