Axie Infinity engineer was cheated and hackers steal 620 million dollars from the game

The rise of cryptocurrencies in the world has brought with it all kinds of scams and digital thefts, where every time the thieves who are dedicated to it develop better plans to deceive people who invest in this sector. It was recently revealed that Hackers used an elaborate fake job scheme to steal over $600 million in cryptocurrency from the online game based on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Axie Infinity.

Axie Infinity is a video game from the Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis which is about a collectible card game that has digital pets, where players battle each other, can breed and trade their fantastical creatures, and earn cryptocurrencies, it was ranked as the most valuable NFT collection in the world. According to Coinmarketcap the cheapest of these virtual figures costs about 200 dollars and have been sold for more than 500 thousand dollarsof the game that already brings together more than 350 thousand daily active users in the world.

Also, in 2022, players from the Philippines accounted for more than 40 percent of the total number of players in Axie Infinity. While Venezuela had a growing number of players from Axie Infinityranking second in terms of player engagement that year, according to data from playercounter.

In that same order, the cryptocurrency market reached its peak in the year 2021, with a market capitalization of approximately 2.4 trillion US dollars, indicates a study by CoinMarketCap.

Hackers steal $620 million from Axie Infinity

The United States Department of the Treasury reported that a group of hackers identified as Lazarus Group North Koreans posed as job recruiters on LinkedIn and tricked an engineer senior from the game developer, Sky Mavisto go through “multiple rounds of interviews” for a position that didn’t exist.

the media The Blockmentioned that after tricking him with a few interviews, the cybercriminals sent the engineer a bogus offer letter with “an extremely generous compensation package” that was laced with spyware, that they used to carry out the robbery once downloaded.

It was revealed that the hackers accessed the network blockchain of Axie Infinity Known as “Ronin,” users transfer Ethereum-based digital currencies in and out of the game.

This robbery of blockchain of Axie Infinity It has been considered one of the largest registered in the world of crypto, so it is believed that the security breach, which the company first revealed in March, is one of the world’s biggest thefts.

Let us remember that in the month of May, the same US Department of the Treasury sanctioned the Blender.io virtual currency mixer. since according to the dependency, this asset was used to hide the source of more than 20.5 million dollars of the cryptocurrency stolen from Axie Infinity.

On that occasion, the Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, said in a statement that “virtual currency mixers that help illicit transactions represent a threat to the national security interests of the United States. We are taking action against North Korea’s illicit financial activity and will not allow state-sponsored theft and its money laundering enablers to go unanswered.”

This type of theft demonstrates to the companies that are dedicated to this industry that they have to improve the security offered to their users in order to avoid this type of theft that affects to millions of people.

