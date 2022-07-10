Awesome! Rihanna became the youngest billionaire in the United States – PEOPLE Online

Rihanna He began his musical career when he was a teenager and throughout his career he created great successes. But in recent years he put music aside to dedicate himself to his business side, since in 2017 he founded his own Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand. And because of this, today she is the youngest billionaire woman in the world.

Every year Forbes magazine conducts a survey of the richest people on the planet. They recently shared their 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” and the 34-year-old singer is the youngest of all those named to have a net worth of $1.7 billion. exceeds is Oprah Winfrey who is, according to studies, the richest woman in the world of entertainment.

Something that they clarify in the magazine is that Rihanna he failed to obtain this estate for his musical career. “Most of his fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm that he owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in his stake in his lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million.“, says an excerpt from the magazine.

The Diamonds singer achieved this milestone in her professional career three years after Kyle Jenner, at 21, who currently ranks 41st on the list with a net worth of $600 million. For her part, kim kardashian He is in 16th place on this list with a net worth of $1.8 billion. Although the last two named do not enter the list of “self-made”, because they were already millionaires.

The success of the Fenty Beaty brand has been since its inception. In 2017 it was founded by Rihanna with the aim of offering cosmetics that include all women. That is why its star product is its base that offers more than 50 shades and has those darker shades that are usually difficult to find. With that, he revolutionized social networks, users uploaded videos trying his products, giving positive opinions about it and his brand grew exponentially.

In 2018 alone, the Barbadian singer generated an annual income of $550 million. But, apparently, she liked the business side of her and she decided to create her own lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, which has also generated much of her income. This explains why Rihanna He hasn’t released music for 6 years, since he released his last album “Anti”.