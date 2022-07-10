Amber Heard is defended by fans and they insult Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck for the new album “18”

ANDhe recent album jeff beck “18”, where Johnny Depp He has a wide participation from the creation of the lyrics of various songs, as well as the voice of the actor. he has drawn some criticism, especially from those who still defend Amber Heard.

Although on this occasion, the fans of the “Aquaman” actress did not come out with a white flag to ask for peace for Amber Heard, but they went with everything against her. Johnny Depp.

They failed the lyrics of the songs:

The fans of Amber Heardfrom a Twitter account they noted that Johnny He never refers to his ex-partner in a direct way within the songs that the album “18” contains.

Although fans of Amber They made it clear that everything is about phrases or words in a double meaning that badly stopped the actress.

Given this strategy of Depp of not pointing out who he is referring to when he sings “you’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog”, the Twitter account that goes by the name ‘Pro-bono Amber fan account’ pointed out that both Johnny What Jeff looks like a couple of “clibes”.

Likewise, they make fun of Johnny Depp on the line where he mentions: that “if I had a penny, it would not reach your hand”, after the actor allegedly demanded 300 million dollars from Disney to return to film a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, however, this request remains unclear.

Finally, in another comment they point out that Depp is “a wife beater”.

The disc also features songs from “Midnight Walker”, “Death And Resurrection Show”, “Time”, “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade”, “Dont’ Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, “Caroline No”, ” Ooo Baby Baby”, “What’s Going On”, “Let it Be Me” and “Stars”.