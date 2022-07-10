Amazon drops the price of the 512 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max

It is the best iPhone, it has 512 GB of storage and a discount that exceeds 100 euros.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is The best iPhone you can buy right now. We have the best specs, the best display, the best cameras, and by far the best battery on the market. And if on top of that you can get it in its 512 GB version with such an interesting discount, all the better.

We have many iPhones that we can buy in 2022, but if you are looking for the best of the best, you have to get the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With 512 GB you will have space for everything you need and be able to take spectacular photos and videos without fear of running out of memory. And thanks to this Amazon offer, you can get the 512 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max for only 1,504 euros. A discount of 105 euros compared to its official price.

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB See on Amazon.es: iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB

The iPhone 13 Pro Max arrives with great improvements when compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. We find a much better screen thanks to ProMotion, a longer battery life and improvements in the cameras, such as Cinema Mode.

It is an iPhone designed to last for many years. We’ve got power and storage to spare, a massive battery, and cameras up there with the best. Few improvements can be asked of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and now it is cheaper thanks to this offer.

Specifications iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone, of that nobody can have any doubt. With the same specifications as the iPhone 13 Pro, but with a larger screen and much more battery life. And now it can be yours at an exceptional price that you cannot miss out on. These are the main specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in movies.

Three 12 Mpx cameras, telephoto, wide angle and ultra wide angle, LiDAR scanner, x6 optical zoom range and macro photography.

Photo Styles, ProRAW, ProRes, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery up to 28 hours of video playback on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with all its news and upgradable to iOS 16 after summer.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the iPadizate bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.