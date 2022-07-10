‘Alf’ returns, the most thug cat-eating alien on television

hbo max bet during this month of July to recover some great television classics and from today he proposes us to meet Alf again, that peculiar alien of small stature and covered with orange hair, who one day landed in the garage of the Tanner family, coming from his planet, Melmac, and becoming one of its members, with the consequent extraordinary situations in which they will be involved.

Alf first aired in January 1986 on NBC and ran for a total of 4 seasons, airing more than 100 episodes until its end in March 1990. It was created and directed by writer and producer Paul Fusco, who worked with Tom Patchett, writer of other comedy hits like The Carol Burnett Show.

The thug but, yes, nice alien came to the small screen a little more than three years after we met another, ET, but this one on the big screen. If Steven Spielberg’s creature repeated that “my house, telephone”, Alf exclaimed a resounding “no problem!” in any situation that is minimally compromised. He even spared comments of any kind that compromised his foster family.

Alf fled from Melmac when it was about to explode, and followed the radio signal that reached him from planet Earth until he crashed on the roof of the garage of the Tanners, a common family formed by Willie (Max Wright), Kate (Anne Schedeen) and their children Lynn (Andrea Elson) and Brian (Benji Gregory). Although we can not forget the fifth member, the cat Lucky. Although for him it was not exactly lucky that Alf came to the family, since his main hobby was eating cats.

An unfinished ending

For the Tanners, a different and hectic life begins trying to hide Alf from a military division that, in charge of extraterrestrial life, tries to locate him. But also, above all, because of the interference of his neighbors, the Ochmoneks, who do not give up trying to discover what has happened in the home of Alf’s new family. So every time they show up at the Tanners’, Alf has to end up in the kitchen.

Alf stopped airing in March 1990 when Paul Fusco was planning a fifth season, leaving the plot completely open: Alf was discovered by the army. The success was such that the alien came to have its own animated series, a comic edited by Marvel and even a film, Project Alf (1996), in which the actors of the series did not participate and which did not have the reception it received. I expected.