Adventure and action to the fullest with Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Thor: Love and Thunder, adventure, fiction and action in 120 minutes. Once again Marvel Studios arrives, in a new adventure with the film that finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced, a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from the galaxy known as Gorr, the butcher of gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the king’s help. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. The film that can also be seen in Imax, 3D, 4DX, Macroscreens and Vip rooms; It is directed by Taika Waititi.

The perfect man, 105 minute romantic comedy. Alma a scientist who works in the famous museum Pergamon of Berlin, to obtain funding for your research, you agree to participate in an unusual study. For three weeks she will live with a humanoid robot programmed to fit her personality and needs. That is how Soul meet Tom a highly developed machine created solely and exclusively to make her happy. Sandra Hüller, Dan Stevens, Hans Löw, Maren Eggert act, directed by Maria Schrader.

Minions: A Villain is Born, animation and comedy in 88 minutes. The untold story of a twelve-year-old boy’s dream of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain. Now in this prequel that this set in the 1970s, tells the origin story of how Gru (voiced by Oscar nominee Steve Carell), the world’s greatest supervillain, first met his iconic Minions, forming the most despicable team in cinema and facing off against the world’s most unstoppable criminal force. With new characters, more adventures and a special soundtrack for the 70’s-inspired film headed by Diana Ross, the soundtrack has 19 tracks. In the voices we find Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Pierre Coffin, Michelle Yeoh, directed by Kyle Balda.

black phone, terror and suspense in 102 minutes. Based on true events, the plot leads to finney shaw a shy and intelligent 13-year-old kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where yelling is useless. When an unplugged black telephone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. The film takes elements from a true story, which happened on December 4, 1972 in California known as the case Steven Stayner, when a boy is kidnapped and abused for seven years, approached by a man named Kenneth Parnell. Yes ok TheGrabber he is not a real murderer, but came out of the creativity of Joe Hill, the author of the book on which the film is based (son of Stephen King); There is a real life case that closely resembles the plot of ‘The Black Telephone’. Starring Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Ethan HawkeGina Jun, James Ransone directs Scott Derrickson.

Lightyear animation in 105 minutes. One more time, Disney and Pixar come together on a fun-filled adventure that tells the story of the origin of buzz lightyearthe hero who inspired the toy and the famous phrase “To infinity and beyond” from the movie “toy story”. Now Lightyear introduces the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits and his hilarious robot sidekick Sox. Directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman on the voices are Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Chris Evans.

Jurassic World: Dominion, action, science fiction and adventure in 148 minutes. Four years after the destruction of Cloud Island, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. act Chris PrattLaura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill among others, directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Top Gun: Maverick, action in 131 minutes. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs when he finds himself training a detachment of graduates from top gun For a special mission that no pilot alive has seen before, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late friend. Maverick and Radar Intercept Officer Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, known as “GooseFacing an uncertain future and confronting ghosts from his past, Maverick is drawn into a fight against his fears and a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly. Also in the cast are Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris; directed by Joseph Kosinski.